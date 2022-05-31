The best Great League team in Pokemon GO (June 2022)

Pokemon GO has many different aspects of gameplay that appeal to a wide catalog of demographics. Players can play the game to collect their favorite Pokemon, fill the Pokedex, or gather friends to challenge Raid Bosses. However, there is also a community of players interested in the Battle League.

As franchise veterans know, battling between trainers is a staple part of the Pokemon series. No Pokemon game, mobile or not, would be complete without giving players a way to test their mettle against one another. Enter Pokemon GO's competitive Battle League. This arena aims to scratch players' battling itch.

However, much like other main series entries, there are different tiers of battling, each with its own restrictions. Luckily, Niantic's mobile game's restrictions are much lighter than those of prior titles. The Battle League is split into three tiers of play: Great League, Ultra League, and Master League.

Building a perfect team for Pokemon GO's Great League

The official icon for Pokemon GO's Great League (Image via Niantic)

Great League is the mobile game's most accessible tier of play for the Battle League. This is due to the League's relatively low entry point only requiring the player to have three Pokemon with a combat power score of 1,499 or less. This allows most Pokemon to participate in this tier of play.

Of course, with every entry in the Pokemon franchise, some Pokemon simply perform better than others in battle. But which of the available Pokemon for this tier of play serves better than the rest?

Galarian Stunfisk

Galarian Stunfisk as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Galarian Stunfisk still reigns supreme as the best Pokemon that players can use in the game. Even after the wave of new Water and Grass-type Pokemon added in the Season of Alola, Galarian Stunfisk still sits atop its throne uncontested.

However, it is a tough Pokemon to get a hold of in the game. Galarian Stunfisk's greatest claim to fame is its powerful defensive type combination of Ground and Steel.

This provides Stunfisk with resistance to 11 of the 18 types in the game. Stunfisk's access to various attacks also adds to its utility, making it a staple for any player's team.

Walrein

Walrein is one of the first Pokemon that players think of when discussing stamina tanks in Pokemon GO. Its massive stamina and good defense can help circumvent the many shortcomings of the Ice typing.

After the recent Community Day for its evolutionary line in January, many players have access to Walrein. With popular Grass-type Pokemon in the tier, such as Venusaur and Trevenant, Walrein's access to Ice-type attacks makes it a valuable asset.

The Ice typing also provides Walrein with the benefit of canceling the weakness of Grass-type attacks that the Water typing is known to have.

Venusaur

A knot of Venusaur as they appear in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Venusaur is a staple choice for any player in need of a Grass-type. The Pokemon's massive bulk makes for an excellent mid-game stall or defensive pick, perfect for when the opponent uses all of their shields.

Venusaur's great attack stat pairs excellently with its access to the best Grass-type attack, Frenzy Plant. Its typing of Grass and Poison is also the perfect combination to deal with Fairy-type Pokemon in the tier like Wigglytuff and Azumarill.

For players wanting to cover pure Fairy-types, a second charged attack of Sludge Bomb should be used. Sludge Bomb is Venusaur's only Poison-type attack as well.

