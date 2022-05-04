Every "Electrify the Sky" timed research task and reward in Pokemon GO

After Pokemon GO reworked Mega Evolutions with the Mega Moment event, players can now enjoy the Electrify the Sky event.

The event, which began on May 3 and will carry on until May 8, will see the return of Flying Pikachu and the debut of Latios and Latias' Mega Evolutions.

Trainers will have very little time to not only catch the featured Pokemon in-game but also accrue Mega Energy for Latios and Latias.

Niantic also released new timed research tasks that will expire when the event ends, so trainers will likely want to work quickly to complete the tasks and reap the rewards.

All research tasks and rewards for Pokemon GO's Electrify the Sky

Flying Pikachu is available both in the wild and as a reward for completing the event's timed research (Image via Niantic)

The good news for Pokemon GO trainers is that Electrify the Sky's timed research tasks are quite short. There's only one "stage" to this particular research, making it significantly shorter than many other sets of research tasks.

However, trainers will need to do plenty of Pokemon-catching in order to complete the two tasks provided to them. So they will want to stock up on Pokeballs and maybe even some incense and lure modules.

Fortunately, catching the Pokemon the research requires should be quite easy during the Electrify the Sky event. This is because the Pokemon that are featured in the event have increased spawns.

Timed research tasks and rewards for Electrify the Sky

Catch 10 Pikachu - 50 Latias Mega Energy

- 50 Latias Mega Energy Catch 30 Flying-type Pokemon - 50 Latios Mega Energy

Step Completion - Flying Pikachu encounter and 3,000 experience points

The toughest task is surely catching 30 Flying-type Pokemon. However, thanks to Electrify the Sky's featured Pokemon, this goal should be attainable within the event window as long as players have enough Pokeballs in their inventory.

A considerable number of Flying-type or partially Flying-type Pokemon have boosted spawns for the event, including Doduo, Wingull, Swablu, Charizard and Mantine. Players can also catch partial Flying-types like Charizard and Togekiss by battling in three-star raids.

In addition to these methods, Pokemon GO trainers who complete standard field research can also encounter Flying Pikachu, Emolga, Doduo, and Swablu.

If trainers search diligently and keep at it throughout the course of the event, they should be able to easily catch 30 Flying-type Pokemon. They can then reap the sweet Mega Energy for the Johto duo of Latios and Latias.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh