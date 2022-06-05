Every increased Pokemon GO Fest spawn for the Plains habitat rotation

Pokemon GO trainers can add some variety to their teams by hunting during the Plains habitat hour.

This is one of the many new features for Pokemon GO Fest 2022, which will be happening all weekend (Saturday, June 4th to Sunday, June 5th). The other habitats (Tundra, City and Rainforest) will all feature spawns that apply to their respective themes. Those found in the Plains habitat, though, offer quite a bit of diversity typing wise.

It is important to note that the rotations will take place from 10 AM to 6 PM local time. Each region will be under the spotlight for one hour, essentially increasing the spawn rate for Pokemon hailing from the respective places. Since the focus will be for the duration of one hour, each region will get two hours by the end of the day.

Pokemon that will be available when the Plains habitat is being focused upon

It’s hard to nail down what defines a Pokemon that can be found on the plains, other than the fact that they prefer open areas. Most of these spawns are Normal-type or Ground-type, though there are some exceptions to the mix.

The full list of spawns from the Plains habitat are as follows:

Girafarig

Dunsparce

Larvitar

Numel

Trapinch

Vibrava

Buizel

Patrat

Watchdog

Stoutland

Drilbur

Shelmet

Rufflet

Litleo

Extra rare spawns in this habitat will be Gracidea Pikachu and Axew. Ticket holders can also use incense to attract Axew as well as Torkoal.

Trainers can catch a Drilbur here and evolve it into Excadrill (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One spawn many trainers should definitely be hunting for is Larvitar. It evolves into Pupitar, and then one of the biggest threats in the game, Tyranitar. With its massive Attack stat and access to Smack Down and Rock Slide, Tyranitar can trample Raid bosses with ease.

Ticket holders may be pleased to see that Axew is being attracted to incense since its Shiny variant will be making its first appearance at the event. Many members of the Unova Pokedex have Shiny versions that have gone unreleased for a long time. It looks like Niantic is addressing this with Axew’s shiny along with some others (Escavalier, Accelgor, etc.).

Trapinch and Vibrava are two other spawns that should be in high demand. They evolve into Flygon, who can sometimes be an underrated Dragon-type. Flygon has a rather strong movepool, allowing trainers to pick between Earthquake or Earth Power depending on their preference.

Trainers should keep an eye out for Drilbur as well, since it evolves into Excadrill. This Pokemon may not be as relevant in PvP, but it’s great in Raids. It’s coverage in Iron Head and Earthquake can cause a lot of damage to threats like Gardevoir, Raikou, and Regice.

