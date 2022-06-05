Every increased Pokemon GO Fest spawn for the Tundra habitat rotation

Pokemon GO Fest 2022 is shaking things up by adding four rotating habitats to the mix.

During the event, each hour will be dedicated to a specific habitat, where only Pokemon that can be found in that habitat will appear in the wild. Since the habitats will rotate for an hour throughout the day, from 10 AM to 6 PM local time, each habitat will get two hours of focus.

This rotation will be a great way for trainers to get some variety on their teams, especially those who are missing certain types and coverage.

Which Pokemon can trainers catch during the Tundra hour?

The Tundra habitat will feature tons of spawns that trainers might find in the arctic areas from the main series. Examples would be Snowpoint City from Sinnoh, Ice Path from Johto and Icirrus City from Unova.

Naturally, most of these spawns are going to be Water-type and Ice-type. The full list of spawns is as follows:

Omanyte

Swinub

Wingull

Meditite

Wailmer

Spheal

Sealeo

Piplup

Prinplup

Vanilite

Cubchoo

Beartic

Bergmite

Popplio

A couple of rare spawns will also be thrown in there, in the forms of Galarian Darumaka and Gracidea Pikachu. Ticket holders who use incense will also be able to encounter Galarian Darumaka as well as Galarian Mr. Mime.

Trainers can also catch a Sealeo and evolve it into Walrein (Image via Game Freak)

It may seem a little odd to find Meditite tossed in with this bunch. Meditite is neither Water-type nor Ice-type. It isn’t really associated with icy territory, either.

In fact, though, there is a history of Meditite being accustomed to cold weather. In the Sinnoh region, it could actually be found in the Acuity Lakefront, which is right by Snowpoint City and is covered in snow.

Fans of PvP, particularly Great League, might want to be on their phones during this habitat hour. Some of these spawns can evolve into some very useful tools.

Without a doubt, the most valuable catches out of the bunch would be Spheal or Sealeo. Now that it has access to a shield pressure move in Icicle Spear, Walrein is tearing up the Pokemon GO meta. It would be a great weapon to add right as GO Battle League Season 11 approaches.

Pokemon trainers might also want to be on the lookout for Swinub. This is because a lot of popular Raid bosses happen to be either Flying-type or Dragon-type (Dragonite, Tornadus, Rayquaza, etc.).

It just so happens that Mamoswine can easily take down all of these Raid bosses. This can be of immense help for trainers in winning Raids quickly and and garnering a lot of special rewards.

