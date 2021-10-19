Every 'What Lies Beneath the Mask?' task and reward in Pokemon GO

Keeping up with October's spooky tidings, Pokemon GO has debuted a new Special Research Story centered around the Ghost-type Pokemon Yamask.

Starting on October 15, 2021, the Special Research Story "What Lies Beneath the Mask?" tasks trainers with various objectives to reap some tangible rewards. There should also be no hurry, as, like many Special Research Stories, this questline has no defined end date, allowing players to complete it at their leisure. However, some of the questline's objectives are suited for October's current slate of wild Pokemon. Specifically, players will need to catch a heap of Ghost-type Pokemon, which are currently abundant in the leadup to Pokemon GO's Halloween festivities.

Pokemon GO: "What Lies Beneath the Mask?" task breakdown

Yamask is rarely seen in Pokemon GO, meaning its accompanying questline presents a great opportunity to capture it (Image via Niantic)

Similar to other Special Research Stories in Pokemon GO, "What Lies Beneath the Mask?" is a questline undertaken in multiple steps. Each step possesses numerous tasks that the player must clear before proceeding to the next, usually punctuated by a visit from Professor Willow to update the trainer on their research progress. This research story, in particular, will take quite a bit of effort, but receiving both Yamask and its Galarian form can be seen by many trainers as worth it.

The steps for "What Lies Beneath the Mask?" and their rewards are as follows:

Step 1

Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokemon - 400 Stardust

- 400 Stardust Transfer Nine Pokemon - Duskull encounter

- Duskull encounter Make 49 Nice Throws - Nine Ultra Balls

- Nine Ultra Balls Completing all the tasks in this step will reward Pokemon GO players with nine Nanab Berries, 4,000 XP, and a Yamask catch encounter.

Step 2

Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokemon - Pikachu encounter

- Pikachu encounter Make Nine Curveball Throws - 490 Stardust

- 490 Stardust Use 49 Berries to Help Catch Pokemon - Banette encounter

- Banette encounter Completing all tasks in this step will reward Pokemon GO trainers with nine Razz Berries, 4,000 XP, and a Galarian Yamask encounter.

Step 3

Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokemon - 400 Stardust

- 400 Stardust Catch Nine Different Species of Ghost-type Pokemon - Alolan Marowak encounter

- Alolan Marowak encounter Make 49 Great Throws - 49 Poke Balls

- 49 Poke Balls Finishing this group of tasks will present Pokemon GO trainers with a Galarian Yamask encounter, 4,000 XP, and nine Pinap Berries.

Step 4

This step has no requirements except to complete the tasks and receive the rewards. The missions will award Pokemon GO trainers with 49, 490, and 4,900 experience, respectively. Once players have completed this step, they will also receive four Yamask candy, nine Yamask candy, and 4,900 Stardust.

