Fidough in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: All about the new Fairy-type

The Pokemon franchise's ninth generation of games will debut when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are released later this year. As a result, several new species of the titular Pocket Monsters are slowly being revealed by Game Freak.

Fidough is known in the Pokedex as the 'Puppy Pokemon.' Its name and appearance are reminiscent of small pastries or buns of bread. Its name is a portmanteau of Fido, a common name for dogs, and dough, which is used in baking. Since it's a new species, not much is known about Fidough at the moment. Here's everything we know so far.

What we know about the Pokemon Fidough so far

Two Fidough rest on a counter in a recent trailer (Image via Game Freak)

Since information on the upcoming Scarlet and Violet games is still forthcoming, little is known about Fidough at the moment. What is known is that Fidough is a native of the Paldea region and possesses moist skin, and an elastic quality to its body.

When threatened, the small canine will puff up its body to appear larger and more intimidating, much like pufferfish in the real world. According to Game Freak, Fidough's breath contains yeast and can be used to ferment food, and as such, it has become a great companion for its utility in the kitchen.

Fidough is a Fairy-type Pokemon and is approximately .3 meters (1'00" foot) in height and weighs in at 10.9kg (24lbs). At the moment, its potential evolutions have not been revealed.

According to Scarlet and Violet's official site, Fidough possesses the ability 'Own Tempo,' which prevents it from being confused by enemy attacks.

Much like its potential evolutions, Fidough's moves have yet to be revealed. However, as a Fairy-type, there are certain moves that are likely to be accessible to it. Common Fairy-type moves include Charm, Dazzling Gleam, Disarming Voice, Draining Kiss, and more. Due to Fidough's cute nature, it's possible it may be capable of using moves such as Baby-Doll Eyes or Play Rough, though this is simply a theory at the moment.

According to a Pokemon news leaker known as Riddler Khu, Fidough will allegedly evolve into a "more delicious" species, with its subsequent evolutions becoming "toasted."

This has led some trainers to speculate that Fidough's future evolutions will pick up a Fire typing, making this particular species the first Fairy/Fire-type hybrid in the series. While this information is unconfirmed, Khu did allude to Fidough's appearance with a recent post featuring the Doge meme made of sliced bread.

Hopefully, with the Scarlet and Violet games rapidly approaching, trainers will learn more about Fidough as the release date gets closer. Game Freak has kept a relatively low profile leading up to the games' release aside from revealing gameplay, the region's starters, its version-exclusive Legendaries, and a few new regional variants, including Paldean Wooper.

While a lot remains to be seen, one thing is for certain: Fidough has captivated the franchise's community with its immense cuteness.

