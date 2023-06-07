Former Silph Road Pokemon GO player shares issues that urgently need fixing

It is no secret that Pokemon GO finds itself in one of the worst states the game has ever been in. Following Niantic's implementation of several anti-consumer changes, numerous players left the game, waiting for the company to turn itself around. However, those who decided to stay now face Niantic's risky gambits to make money.

To make matters even worse, following the conclusion of the sponsorship between the website and the game's developers, the reputable resource and information site, The Silph Road, has reported that it will no longer offer its services. Though this news is bad enough, things only get worse from here.

Recently, on the subreddit for The Silph Road, one of the researchers behind the site's statistical information spoke out regarding their reflection on the game's state, providing reasons for quitting it. So what does this person have to say? Do any of their points offer a helpful insight into the state of Pokemon GO?

Reddit Reacts to Ex-Silph Road Contributor's parting thoughts on Pokemon GO

In their long list of reasons why they quit the game, user Zyxwgh provided insight into several things Niantic can change to make the game more enjoyable for its remaining player base. They also made many convincing arguments about why the game is in a state of tedium to pick up in the modern day.

The stagnant and oppressive metagame is the first reason they mention why they stopped playing Pokemon GO. The mobile game is notorious for having the stalest and most static optimal team compositions across every facet of the Pokemon franchise. For players interested in partaking in competitive battles, this can make the game uninteresting.

This is one of the few aspects of gameplay that they mention, with no real fix pitched. Since the game is founded in RNG and tanking dealt damage, the only way Niantic would fix a stagnant metagame would be to give players more tools to customize their team. While potentially not fixing the stagnation, it would make trainers feel more in control of their teams, thus making the experience more enjoyable.

Another detail mentioned in the original post that many other Redditors agree upon is that the game tends to feel more like a chore when played daily. With so many bonuses and activities players can do, like sending gifts and battling Team GO Rocket members, being linked to the time of day, many players feel a sort of chore-like obligation to maintain streaks over the fear of losing valuable bonuses.

Though everyone agrees that this issue in Pokemon GO needs to be fixed, it is hard to pinpoint what parts of this tedious daily grind can be fixed and what is simply just part of the mobile gaming experience. However, many tend to look at these features as being tied to a once-per-day limitation, so this could be reworked somehow.

Another great point the original poster raises is the inconsistency of spawn rates. This leaves many Pokemon available in Pokemon GO for too long, making the game feel stale after just a few days. The issue with limited spawning events like Community Days and Spotlight Hours only adds to their frustration since they are busy and cannot just play a mobile game all day, like many other trainers.

Overall, the Pokemon GO community mourns the loss of its favorite information site and the impending death of the mobile game following Niantic's downward spiral as a company. Only time will tell if the multi-million dollar company will save the beloved geocaching experience or if it will plunge into obscurity like the many titles they have published before.

Thoughts from the community

