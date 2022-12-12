"Gen 3 vs Gen 9 Legendaries": Pokemon Scarlet and Violet community makes hilarious comparisons between the two

With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet taking a much different approach compared to the rest of the franchise, many fans have been a bit vocal regarding some of the design choices. While a few fans poked at bland designs, like that of Maushold or Dudunsparce, some on Reddit have started to compare these new creatures to other earlier concepts.

The Legendary Pokemon of these regions have been a topic of discussion ever since their reveal. Starting with Koraidon's odd choice of running on all fours despite it obviously having wheels, fans have only further developed their humorous remarks since they have had the opportunity to see it in-game.

The dramatic shift in tone compared to Legendary Pokemon prior has also led to the community poking fun at the newer designs. This is much like Reddit user Living-Ad-8800 did in their recent post on the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet subreddit. It detailed the world-ending god powers of the Legendary Pokemon prior to the electric motorcycle dinosaurs we have now.

Reddit reacts to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Legendary Pokemon

Compared to the Legendary Pokemon that fans have received in the past, ones with control over the environment, time, space, and even the forces of life and death, having a set that really only serves as a mode of transportation can seem a bit silly. This is what Living-Ad-8800 drew attention to in their post to the subreddit.

Surprisingly, this post brought forth an interesting discussion regarding the Paradox Pokemon introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. With Koraidon and Miraidon being creatures from the past and future respectively, they are allegedly common creatures in their native time periods which got many trainers thinking.

Funnily enough, this small post on a video game subreddit got fans planning an entire concept for a potential Paradox version of the Pokemon Slaking with some interesting ideas. This discussion also got players thinking about the other Paradox Pokemon and whether or not they are biological or artificial.

The Paradox Pokemon are some of the most interesting concepts to come from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This is because they answer some of the age-old questions that have been a part of the franchise since the concept came to light that they might be fossil subspecies who come from resurrected remains.

This may allude to these fossil Pokemon getting "true" versions if the leaks detailing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC come true. All of these ideas coming from a simple meme posted online truly show how much of an interest the community has when it comes to these mysterious Pokemon and what they mean for the lore of the franchise as a whole.

User Spanish_peanuts had an interesting idea regarding the future Paradox Pokemon, with them possibly hinting at the namesake creatures becoming extinct in the far future, which would result in humans constructing robots to replace them.

This theory is backed up by the Orre region titles on the Gamecube as wild Pokemon are incredibly rare and some battles even take place in a digital battle simulator. However, this is just fan speculation.

Regardless of fan theories, posts like these on the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet subreddit truly showcase the interest and mystery that come with these new Paradox Pokemon. Only time will tell if these creatures have any further depth than what players have been led to believe.

