"Getting tired of these 3 hour limited events": Pokemon GO player complains about limited time events

Pokemon GO is not the game it used to be. During the pandemic, Niantic did the unthinkable to save their bottom line: make changes for the better. However, as the pandemic has concluded, the company found themselves in a situation where they needed to make more money via advertisers, resulting in them needing to get their players going outside once again.

However, the methods used by Niantic have sparked some heated rants and discussions among the game's community. One of the more popular criticisms the playerbase has latched onto is the deduction in time that many events have suffered since the conclusion of the pandemic. One trainer, u/OptimusPam, on the game's subreddit posted their thoughts about how they are unhappy with the 3-hour limited events.

Reddit reacts to Niantic's constrictive time limit on Pokemon GO's events

Redditor u/OptimusPam voiced their complaints with the game's events system. As a hospital employee who works the night shift on weekends, they do not get to participate in the beloved Community Day event since the time frame directly collides with their sleep schedule. They concluded their thoughts by saying that "night owls deserve to have fun playing too."

This point was emphasized by fellow Redditors who commented that they sometimes could not play the game during the day due to temperatures causing issues with their device. Playing Pokemon GO in the summer has always been a problem since the game can cause quick rises in internal temperatures, especially on older smartphones.

With Niantic making a conscious effort to remove accessibility features from Pokemon GO, most of the community has either turned to spoofing locations or simply uninstalling the application. Many players have also caught on to Niantic's idea of only implementing these changes as a way to increase their profits.

Those who are still left have found ways to cheat the system. However, playing in a crowded urban area does little to stop Niantic from collecting valuable location data from its users. The solution of "just sit in one area" does not help players who live in rural areas, despite Niantic claiming to be implementing more Pokestops and the like for these trainers in Pokemon GO.

The best course of action is to play in areas that are catered to. Places like shopping centers and indoor malls are some of the best areas to play Pokemon GO as they are air-conditioned, typically provide free wi-fi, and have many Pokestops and wild spawns.

However, this does not solve the original issue of these events only taking place during the day, when most people are typically working or taking care of children. As such, it may be time for Niantic to potentially begin experimenting with the concept of night-time events. With the full moon now holding significance in Pokemon GO, a small event for each occurrence of a full moon would be a great place to start.