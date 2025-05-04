Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battles in Pokemon GO get rerun in selected regions after initial glitch

Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battles in Pokemon GO took place on April 19, 2025, from 2 - 5 pm local time. However, parts of the world where the event was rolled out initially faced major glitches that made the battles unplayable. Niantic had acknowledged the issue on the day and extended the event till 7 pm local time to compensate affected players.

It was also announced that trainers in time zones UTC +8 to UTC +14 would enjoy a rerun of Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battles on May 4, 2025.

Trainers in eastern parts of Asia and Oceania get Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battles rerun in Pokemon GO

According to a blog post on the Indonesian page of Pokemon GO, trainers whose local time coincides with UTC +8 to UTC +14 would get to battle Gigantamax Snorlax once again on May 4, 2025, from 2 - 5 pm local time.

The original bonuses would be in place, and they are as follows:

Max Particle collection limit increased to 1,600.

All Power Spots will host Gigantamax Battles.

Power Spots will be refreshed more frequently.

×8 Max Particles from Power Spots.

Two additional Special Trades.

×2 Max Particles from exploration.*

1/4 adventure distance to receive Max Particles.*

* - May 4, 2025, from midnight to 5 pm local time.

Additionally, trainers in New Zealand get a free Timed Research, which includes the following items:

800 Max Particles

1 Max Mushroom

1 Lucky Egg

25,000 XP

25,000 Stardust

After the event started in New Zealand, it was reported on The Silph Road subreddit that issues from the original event, including the catch-circle glitch, had been fixed.

The discussion on the thread suggested that the catch-circle issue was only one of the problems. The main reason why some regions are getting this rerun is that these areas of the world didn't have G-Max Snorlax appearing at all — or at least not in all Power Spots.

While it would be ideal to have the Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battles rerun for the entire world, the fact that some players are getting it is better than the developer showing no signs of accountability.

Check out our guide on how to beat Gigantamax Snorlax in Pokemon GO to fight the monster.

