Pokemon GO: Analyzing Gligar's weaknesses

Gligar, the Fly Scorpion Pokemon, has been an addition to Pokemon GO since the addition of Pokemon from the Johto region. Gligar has also made occasional appearances on the team of Team GO Rocket's leader, Arlo.

Gligar sports the unique typing of Ground and Flying, which is only shared by its evolution Gliscor and the legendary Pokemon, Landorus. Landorus is a Pokemon that completely dominates the metagame in the main series and arguably does the same in Pokemon GO, partly thanks to its great defensive typing.

To counter any Pokemon in Pokemon GO, knowing its stats as well as what type of attacks it is weak to is key to finding the cracks in its defenses and securing a victory.

Gligar's few weaknesses in Pokemon GO

As previously stated, Gligar sports a Ground and Flying typing. This eliminates some of the most common attacks used against these types of Pokemon. Gligar is no longer weak to Grass-type, Electric, or Rock-type attacks. However, it is only weak to Water and Ice-type attacks.

Looking at Gligar's stats, the only thing that stands out is its above-average defense of 184. This is due to Gligar's evolution, Gliscor, being added later in the franchise. As such, Gligar was originally built to be a standalone Pokemon. Gligar also has an attack stat of 143 and a stamina of 163.

Gligar's biggest weakness is powerful Water and Ice-type attacks like Blizzard and Hydro Pump. These powerful attack shots from Water and Ice-type Pokemon, like Gyarados or Mamoswine, are enough to shatter Gligar's defenses, while above-average, they will crumble under an attack stat of around 230.

While Gligar is far from being the most powerful Pokemon in Pokemon GO, its unique typing paired with its rare usage can catch players off-guard. Arlo's Gligar will most likely be one of the few instances Gligar will ever appear due to its low usage and underperformance in Pokemon GO's Battle League. Regardless, Gligar's biggest counters are power Ice and Water-type attacks.

