Pokemon GO: Best moveset for Heatmor

Heatmor, the anteater Pokemon, is one of the many Pokemon introduced in the fifth generation of Pokemon games. Following its increased spawn rate in the second part of the Ultra Unlock event in Pokemon GO, many players want to know if the fiery Pokemon is worth using on their team.

Heatmor, like many Fire-types, has a lot of matchups that are in its favor. Fire-type attacks being strong against Bug, Steel, Grass, and Ice types leave Heatmor having more strengths than weaknesses. It's only weakness is towards Water, Ground, and Rock type attacks.

Heatmor's best moveset in Pokemon GO

While Heatmor deals great damage with its strong fire-type attacks and an average attack stat of 209, it tends to lack in its defenses having only a stat average of 129 and a stamina stat of 198. Take caution when using Heatmor as its recommended to send it out when it has a confirmed K.O. Heatmor will perform great when matched against Ice, Grass, Bug, and Steel types as it resists their attacks while dealing super effective damage with its own attacks.

Heatmor in the Card Game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In terms of which moves to be used with Heatmor, it achieves its highest damage output with Fire Spin and Flamethrower. Fire Spin has a damage output of 14 and 9 in Player Vs. Player battles. It also generates 10 energy per hit. Flamethrower has a base damage output of 70 while dealing 90 in PvP battles. It also consumes 50 energy with each use.

For players looking to cover more of Heatmor's weaknesses to keep it around longer in battles, the pokemon does come with some good coverage options to deal with pesky Water and Rock types. For charge moves, it has the option of Thunder Punch and Power-Up Punch. Thunder Punch has a damage output of 45 which is brought up to 55 in PvP battles while consuming 33 energy with each use. While Thunder Punch is great for dealing with Water types, it reduces the possibility of a strong attack to potentially take down an opponent weak to fire in one shot.

Power-Up Punch is a great option for dealing with Heatmor's weakness to Rock type attacks. Power-Up Punch has a base damage output of 50, however in PvP battles, the damage output was taken down to 20. The move also has a secondary effect that increases the attack power of the user every time the move is used. Like Thunder Punch, Power-Up Punch consumes 33 energy with each use.

