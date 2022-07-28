Hisuian Sneasel will not be shiny in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's Hisuian Discoveries event is finally here! With this, new regional variants of fan-favorite Pokemon will be available for avid players of the mobile game to hunt for and collect. One of these Pokemon that players finally have the chance to get their hands on is the Hisuian variant of the Ice and Dark-type, Sneasel.

While many players know Sneasel as the edgy-looking weasel that the series has established it as, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the game where it debuted, takes a far different angle towards this Pokemon. This variant of Sneasel is a Fighting and Poison-type, despite being native to Sinnoh's frigid mountains.

However, what many players are interested in is whether or not players will be able to find the rare shiny variant of this Pokemon. Like the main series, shiny hunters populate the servers of Pokemon GO in hopes of getting their hands on these extremely rare versions of their favorite Pokemon. Sadly, this is not always the case.

Analyzing Shiny Hisuian Sneasel: MIA from Pokemon GO

Sadly, Hisuian Sneasel will be absent from Pokemon GO. However, as many players are aware, this may not be the case forever. While some shiny variants are given to Pokemon when they debut in the game, some are reserved for more special occasions. A good example of this is the upcoming Hisuian Braviary.

Though not in the game as of writing, players will have the opportunity to battle against it in Raids for a day on July 31, 2022. Furthermore, a lucky few trainers will also be able to catch its shiny variant. This could be considered a special occasion for the Pokemon, which is why it is getting a shiny variant for its debut.

However, things get a bit stickier with Hisuian Sneasel. Though players have been able to catch the shiny variant of its standard form in Pokemon for some time, the sudden appearance of this new adaptation has many trainers stumped. Luckily, a potential answer to when its shiny form could be coming to the game can be considered.

Analyzing some of the recent events that have come to Pokemon GO, a prediction can be made about the situation where Shiny Hisuian Sneasel could arrive in the game. In March of 2022, Niantic gave players the Alolan and Standard Sandshrew combined Community Day. This was also the day when Alolan Sandshrews could be shiny.

With this in mind, it can be predicted that this shiny variant could come to the mobile game in a potential future Community Day event for Sneasel. It would not be too outlandish to assume that regional variants are more likely to receive this level of attention as the Community Day for August 2022 is currently Galarian Zigzagoon.

While the possibility of such an event for Sneasel is far from confirmed, given the recent patterns Niantic has been following, this is the safest bet. Given the theme of the Sneasel species of being Pokemon native to cold regions, it can be predicted that this potential event could possibly even come to the game in Winter of 2023.

