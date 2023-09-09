Hitmontop with Triple Axel PvP analysis in Pokemon GO Battle League

The season of Adventures Abound is here in Pokemon GO, and with it, a brand new phase of GO Battle League. This season, which started on September 1, 2023, has introduced a number of new moves as well as added balance changes to existing attacks. One of the fresh entries that Pocket Monsters can learn this season onwards is Triple Axel. Among the moves that got nerfs include Spark, Earthquake, and Sky Attack.

Hitmontop is one of the three possible evolutions of Tyrogue. It is the most competitively viable form. The critter can usually be found in the wild and is one of the recipients of Triple Axel upon release. Players might be wondering how good this new move is for the creature and whether it's worth a place over the old moveset.

Hitmontop in Pokemon GO: Type, moves, and stats

Hitmontop (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hitmontop is a pure Fighting-type in Pokemon GO, making it vulnerable to Flying-, Psychic-, and Fairy-type attacks. It resists Dark-, Bug-, and Rock-type moves, which means it takes neutral damage from the 12 remaining elemental types.

Hitmontop can learn the following Fast Attacks:

Counter

Rock Smash

The Charged Attacks this critter can learn are:

Close Combat

Gyro Ball

Stone Edge

Triple Axel

Return

When it comes to Stats, Defense is Hitmontop's best area. It has a base Defense of 207, Attack of 173, and Stamina of 137.

Is Triple Axel Hitmontop good in Pokemon GO Battle League?

Triple Axel is an Ice-type attack that deals 60 damage and requires 45 energy in Pokemon GO. The great thing about the move is that it's confirmed to raise the user's Attack stat by one stage. Therefore, after one or two uses, Hitmontop's Attack goes from being decent to really good.

Earlier, Hitmontop used to run Close Combat and Stone Edge. While both are strong moves, the former left it with drastically lowered defenses, and the latter took too much energy to use. Therefore, getting access to a low-energy move that threatens Flying-types with super effective damage and raises Attack is a great addition to Hitmontop's kit.

With Counter as its Fast Attack, Hitmontop exerts great offensive pressure on the opponent. Thanks to its decent defenses, it can even tank 1-2 moderately powerful Charged Attacks.

Depending on the situation, Hitmontop may bait out a shield using Triple Axel and increase its Counter Damage or hit directly with a STAB-boosted Close Combat, which usually knocks out most foes (unless they are massively tanky creatures) in a single blow.

To conclude, you should definitely check out Triple Axel Hitmontop for your Great League and Ultra League battles.

Best counters to Hitmontop in Pokemon GO Battle League

Hitmontop is countered by critters like Azumarill, Medicham, Shadow Swampert, Sableye, and Mandibuzz in the Great League. In the Ultra League, its hardest counters include Tapu Fini, Cresselia, Charizard, Trevenant, and Giratina (Altered).

Along with these new moves, the latest Season also introduced the Starter Pokemon from Scarlet and Violet into the GO Battle League.