How to beat Arlo in Pokemon GO in September 2023: Best counters, lineups, and more

Pokemon GO trainers always have to be diligent when it comes to the presence of Team GO Rocket. Whether it's their grunts, their leaders, or their boss, Giovanni, the sinister group is always up to no good. With respect to their leaders, in particular, trainers are bound to encounter Arlo more than a few times on their travels, and this member of the trio doesn't pull his punches.

With a well-trained team of Shadow Pokemon at his side, Arlo has given plenty of Pokemon GO players a hard time. This is especially true for trainers who are new and may not have much experience battling the Rockets. However, with the right counter Pokemon/moves on their side, Arlo can be sent packing back to HQ.

But what is Arlo's current battle lineup in Pokemon GO? And what's an effective way to defeat it?

What is Arlo's current lineup in Pokemon GO?

Arlo, much like his counterparts in Team GO Rocket, has a lineup consisting only of Shadow Pokemon. This means they'll have increased damage output, but their durability will suffer as a result. Players can utilize this to their advantage by using Pocket Monsters with great Attack IVs to hammer away at Arlo's team before it can deal much damage.

Regardless, some of Arlo's current creatures have more durability than others, even with the Shadow Form debuff. In total, Arlo has a pool of seven Pokemon to choose from during any battle. One is guaranteed to appear, while the two others permitted in the fight will be randomized.

Pokemon GO's shadow 'mons have high attack power but lowered defense and stamina (Image via Niantic)

Arlo's current lineup in Pokemon GO as of September 1

Slot One - Aipom

- Aipom Slot Two - Alakazam, Mismagius, or Sharpedo

- Alakazam, Mismagius, or Sharpedo Slot Three - Scizor, Snorlax, or Magnezone

Best counter team to beat Arlo in Pokemon GO

Fighting-type creatures like Machamp and Conkeldurr can ravage Arlo's current Pokemon GO team (Image via Game Freak)

For a great team lineup that can deal with all of Arlo's potential picks, trainers will want to focus on using Fighting-, Fire-, and Dark-type creatures and moves. The Fighting-type picks can handle the likes of Aipom, Snorlax, Magnezone, and Sharpedo. Meanwhile, the Fire-type creatures will handle Magnezone and Scizor, while the Dark-type picks can clean up Mismagius and Alakazam.

Recommended counter team to beat Arlo

Slot One - Machamp, Conkeldurr, or Lucario

- Machamp, Conkeldurr, or Lucario Slot Two - Houndoom, Chandelure, or Incineroar

- Houndoom, Chandelure, or Incineroar Slot Three - Tyranitar, Pangoro, or Umbreon

As long as trainers are using Dark/Fire/Fighting-type moves along with these creatures, they should be in excellent shape to counter Arlo. No matter which Pocket Monsters he chooses, players will have an answer for them that can deal heavy damage in a short amount of time.

It's important for players to ensure that their counters have good IVs and CP, as a Pokemon won't deal optimal damage otherwise, even if they're dealing super effective damage to Arlo's team.

It should be noted that Arlo's team is subject to change as the Adventures Abound season continues. Likewise, players will need a new team of counters to take it down efficiently. However, for the time being, this is Arlo's Shadow Pokemon team as it is presented.