Can players get Shiny Shadow Pokemon from Team GO Rocket Grunts in Pokemon GO? (March 2023)

Team GO Rocket is a notorious group of troublemakers in the world of Pokemon GO, the popular mobile game. Their ultimate goal is to take over the world using their Shadow Pokemon, which have had their hearts artificially sealed. The only way to free these Shadow Pokemon is to battle and defeat their abusive trainers.

Players can earn the chance to catch these Shadow Pokemon by battling members of Team GO Rocket, and once caught, these Pokemon can be purified to improve their stats, reduce their evolution candy requirements, and learn the exclusive Return attack. Alternatively, players can choose to keep their Shadow Pokemon in their shadow state, which provides a passive boost to all attacks.

In addition to catching Shadow Pokemon, many players of Pokemon GO are also interested in obtaining one of the franchise's most elusive and rare creatures: Shiny Pokemon. However, Niantic is known for being selective about which creatures can appear in shiny form in Pokemon GO.

Finding Shiny Shadow Pokemon in Pokemon GO: Everything to know

Team GO Rocket's admins as seen in official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Currently, players cannot get Shiny Shadow Pokemon from battling and defeating the many Team GO Rocket grunts that can be found around the world. While it is unfortunate that players will not be able to get their Shiny Shadow Snorlax anytime soon, this does not mean that they will never find rare forms of these particular creatures.

Players can still obtain Shiny Shadow Pokemon in Pokemon GO by battling and defeating the team's three admins. Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo all have their own signature reward Shadow Pokemon when a player defeats them. With this being said, it can be concluded that only three Shadow Pokemon can be shiny in a single content rotation.

However, to get the chance to encounter one of these Shadow Pokemon from the admins, players will need to defeat six Team GO Rocket grunts to construct a Rocket Radar, which is required to find one of the three admins. Once the Rocket Radar is built, the next controlled Pokestop or hot air balloon will result in an encounter with one of the three leaders.

The least impressive of the current Shadow Pokemon that players can find through this method is the one in possession of Arlo, Shadow Nidoran Male. Although it is not a terrible Pokemon, it may not be the best choice for competitive battling due to its limited stats.

In the middle ground is the Shadow Pokemon from defeating Cliff, Shadow Magnemite. When this creature fully evolves into Magnezone, it can stand its ground in every tier of the game's competitive Battle League, while also being quite a valuable pick in Raid Battles and Gym Sieges, thanks to its secondary Steel typing.

Finally, the most valuable creature is Shadow Beldum, the Shadow Pokemon rewarded after a battle with Sierra. Beldum evolves into Metagross, which is one of Pokemon GO's best creatures thanks to its amazing typing and stat spread, making it the best choice for gyms, raids, and competitive battles.

Poll : 0 votes