How to beat Sierra in Pokemon GO (August 2022)

With every new month in Pokemon GO comes a new team from the infamous villains of the mobile game, Team GO Rocket. As many players know, these antagonists can be found around the map, waiting to challenge anyone with the guts to take items from their controlled Pokestops. These trainers also wield Shadow Pokemon.

While the head of Team GO Rocket, Giovanni, is often seen as the most threatening of the crew, the lesser leaders are also known for their difficulty. As many experienced users are aware, these bosses are worth challenging thanks to their reward of a free Shadow Pokemon for those who defeat them.

One of these bosses gamers can encounter in Pokemon GO is Leader Sierra. She is often seen as the most challenging of the group, second to Giovanni.

With this in mind, they may need a few tips and pointers on how to build a team for this fight and find out what tricks she has up her sleeve for her battle.

Challenging Sierra in Pokemon GO

Squirtle

Squirtle as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Many experienced Pokemon GO players know that the first stage for each Team GO Rocket battle is always freebies. For this month, they can expect Sierra to open her fight with a Shadow Squirtle.

This particular Shadow Squirtle will also be the Pokemon users are rewarded with upon victory. To make this stage more of a breeze and have something prepared for the next one, rather than bringing a Grass-type Pokemon, an Electric-type is preferable.

Pokemon like Electivire or Luxray are remarkable for their attack stats and bulk to withstand Squirtle's attacks.

Blaziken, Lapras, or Blastoise

Lapras as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For this battle's second stage, Sierra will use Blaziken, Lapras, or Blastoise. While Blastoise or Lapras would be preferable, thanks to the Electric-type Pokemon used to take out Squirtle earlier, users cannot ignore the possibility that users will encounter Blaziken. With this, some preparation would help.

Given Blaziken's lack of defensive options in Pokemon GO, fans can analyze some possible counters on the team just in case. Having a Ground-type Pokemon like Rhyperior or Flygon will be incredibly helpful just in case Blaziken makes an appearance.

Houndoom, Drapion, or Nidoqueen

Houndoom as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Thankfully, this stage of the fight will be one of the easiest to ever come to Sierra in Pokemon GO. This is thanks to the common weakness among all of the Pokemon in this stage: Ground-type attacks.

With Houndoom's Fire typing and Drapion and Nidoqueen's Poison typings, this stage will be straightforward.

For the more hardcore Pokemon GO players, this is when using the Legendary Pokemon, Groudon, turns this stage of the fight from a challenge to a 5-second snoozefest. For the more casual audience, this stage will be easy to get through with Dugtrio or Flygon.

In summary, this variation of Sierra's battle has been one of the easiest to come to the mobile game due to her crippling weakness to Ground-type attacks this time around. A good sample team includes Electivire, Flygon, and Rhyperior.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far