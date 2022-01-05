How to find Giovanni in Pokemon GO in January 2022

The true leader of Pokemon GO's main antagonistic organization, Team GO Rocket, has revealed himself once again. Players are preparing for battle against the dastardly Giovanni and his legion of Shadow Pokemon. Many players may be unfamiliar with the process required to bring Giovanni out of hiding.

Giovanni has appeared in almost every rendition of the Pokemon franchise in one way or another. Known for his part in the creation of the Legendary Pokemon, Mewtwo, as well as being the father of the player's rival in Pokemon Gold, Silver, and Crystal, it's hard to find a fan of the Pokemon franchise who has yet to face off against Team Rocket's powerful leader.

In Pokemon GO, however, things get a little more complicated. Players cannot simply walk up to a Team GO Rocket base and challenge Giovanni like they can in the main series. There is a process players have to complete before Giovanni can appear.

Encountering Giovanni in Pokemon GO

Giovanni and his Shadow Lugia (Image via Niantic)

For the casual Pokemon GO player, facing Giovanni may seem like just some tedious sidequest players have a choice to participate in. While they are correct to an extent, Niantic makes challenging this notable figure worth the player's while by enticing them with the shadow variant of a specific Legendary Pokemon, depending on which one is currently in rotation. Currently, players that defeat Giovanni will be rewarded with the chance to catch a Shadow Lugia.

When it comes to the required process to encounter Giovanni in Pokemon GO, it gets a little more complicated than challenging your typical Team GO Rocket leader. While challenging Arlo, Cliff, or Sierra requires the use of a Rocket Radar, challenging Giovanni requires the use of a Super Rocket Rader.

Obtaining parts to a Super Rocket Radar are fundamentally the same as acquiring the parts to a standard Rocket Radar. The only difference is that the parts for a Super Rocket Radar are dropped by the other Team GO Rocket leaders after they are defeated, much like the GO Rocket grunts drop the parts for the Rocket Radar when they are defeated.

Doing the math, the player must defeat a total of 36 Team GO Rocket grunts in Pokemon GO, as well as defeat 6 Team GO Rocket leaders, to get the required parts to challenge Giovanni in Pokemon GO. For consistancy, let's say a player only occasionally checks their Pokemon GO and never leaves the house to play. A hot air balloon that spawns above the player only happens once every three hours which means a player will be able to battle 8 Team GO Rocket members in one day or 7 grunts and one leader.

In summary, to encounter Giovanni, players will need the Super Rocket Radar item, which can be made after deafeating the Team GO Rocket leaders six times. Afterwards, Giovanni will appear at the next Team GO Rocket Pokestop or in the next hot air balloon the player sees.

