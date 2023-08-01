How to beat Sierra in Pokemon GO in August 2023? Best counters, lineups, and more

With a new month in Pokemon GO comes the potential for a new wave of creatures in the hands of Team GO Rocket's head admins. Since challenging these bosses is the only way you can receive special Shadow Pokemon, hardcore fans will want to know the most efficient way to take down each member's team.

Sierra is one of the four leaders of Team GO Rocket. She is known for using teams that are difficult to counter, so a lot of players may have trouble dealing with Sierra if they encounter her unprepared. Here's what you should know about Sierra's team in the popular mobile game for the month of August.

How to counter Sierra's team in Pokemon GO

Geodude

Geodude as seen in Pokemon Origins (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Geodude is the first creature Sierra always opens a battle with. As such, this is an easy stage of the fight to prepare for. Since it is an unevolved Pokemon, Geodude can be taken down without much effort. The creature has a Ground and Rock typing, so players with access to Water or Grass-types are advised to bring them and utilize their type advantage.

You should prioritize bringing Water-types over Grass-types since they also have the potential to be very helpful in other stages of the fight. Some of the best Pokemon GO picks for this role include Gyarados, Blastoise, Swampert, and Empoleon. For movesets, these creatures should carry full Water moves to maximize their damage output.

Steelix/Gardevoir/Sableye

Gardevoir as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This stage of the battle in Pokemon GO is arguably the hardest to prepare for due to each possible combatant having drastically different typings. Gardevior is a Fairy and Psychic-type, Sableye is Dark and Ghost, and Steelix is Ground and Steel. While there is no definitive type that hits all three for super-effective damage, you would get a lot of value from having a Ground-type for this stage of the fight.

Excadrill would be a perfect fit for this stage of the battle. Thanks to its secondary Steel typing, it is the perfect Ground-type counter for Gardevoir in Pokemon GO. Since Sableye's stats are not very high, Excadrill can make quick work of it as well. For a moveset, you should take one Steel and one Ground-type attack.

Houndoom/Gyarados/Victreebel

Houndoom as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The last stage holds the tried and true trifecta of elemental typings, Grass, Fire, and Water. However, both Houndoom and Victreebel share a vulnerability to Ground-type attacks. As such, Excadrill is still a serviceable counter to use for this stage. It would be best for Excadrill to have a charged Ground-type attack on standby to keep Victreebel from laying down too much damage too quickly.

In the case of Gyarados, it can be a bit tricky to think of a non-intrusive counter, as Rock and Electric-type attacks (that counter Gyarados) may not fit into your team composition as easily. However, bringing Golem or Rhyperior would serve as a great option for countering all stages of the battle, thanks to most participants being weak against Rock or Ground attacks.

A great team composition for this fight in Pokemon GO would be Excadrill, Golem, and Swampert.