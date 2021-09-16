The best movesets for Golem in Pokemon GO

In both Pokemon and Pokemon GO, Golem is a Rock/Ground-type Pokemon that evolves from Graveler.

Although its Alolan Form is pretty popular in Pokemon GO for PvE, especially raids, the original form of Golem can still perform well in both PvE and PvP environments when given the right moveset and opportunity. There are, of course, Pokemon who share Golem's type and battle at a higher degree, but Golem isn't a bottom-of-the-barrel Pokemon in a fight. With the right moves, it can still trade blows with plenty of opponents in trainer battles, and even hold its own against raid bosses or Team GO Rocket.

Pokemon GO: Top movesets for Golem in PvE and PvP

Golem can battle particularly well as a PvE attacker or can hold its own within reason in Ultra League PvP in particular (Image via The Pokemon Company).

A breakdown of Golem's top PvE/PvP movesets can be found below:

PvE

Rock Throw and Rock Blast is commonly seen as Golem's top PvE moveset currently in Pokemon GO. Not only does the moveset cover type advantages well, Golem also receives a Same Type Attribute Bonus (STAB) from the moves which increases its damage output further. Stone Edge is also a solid Charge Move similar to Rock Blast, hitting harder but taking more energy as a downside.

PvP

In PvP, Golem diversifies its move types with Mud Shot, Rock Blast, and Earthquake as a second Charge Move. This still provides STAB damage from Golem while also widening the Pokemon's type advantages to deal with additional matchups. Mud Shot is a veritable energy factory, and Rock Blast comes sliding into place as the first Charge Move due to Ancient Power's nerf last year. If Earthquake doesn't slam with enough damage or players aren't seeing enough Pokemon to use it against in a certain PvP format, Stone Edge can devastate unshielded opponents that can't resist the damage from it, though the energy cost is still a bit high.

Though Golem isn't likely to dominate many battle matchups, it can still contribute in certain situations, specifically on the offensive in PvE taking on trainers' Pokemon defending gyms or when attacking raid bosses. Thanks to its stats, it can also slap around a few Fire or Steel-type Pokemon that often pop up in Pokemon GO's Ultra League PvP, and its efficacy can magnify by tweaking its movesets.

