How to beat Sierra in Pokemon GO (September 2022)

With a new month comes a new wave of events and challenges in Niantic's mobile game, Pokemon GO. As many players know, the teams for the leaders of Team GO Rocket, the game's antagonistic organization, typically change with every new month, so users tend to see if this is the case.

Much like the Team Rocket Pokemon fans already know and love, Team GO Rocket aims to conquer the world. However, unlike the standard Team Rocket, Team GO Rocket plans to do so using Shadow Pokemon. These variants are known to be much more powerful than regular ones.

One of the four leaders gamers face off against is Sierra. Many find Sierra the hardest of the three standard Team Go Rocket Bosses. So what strategies can readers employ when going up against one of Pokemon GO's many boss fights? What types of Pokemon is Sierra capable of using this month?

Sierra's September 2022 team in Pokemon GO

Shadow Squirtle

Squirtle as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sierra begins the battle easily enough. Like her two cohorts, Sierra starts the fight with an unevolved Shadow Pokemon.

This time, players will be tasked to face off against Shadow Squirtle. While this is the part of the battle many consider "free," its above-average bulk should be taken note of.

While Grass and Electric-type attacks counter Squirtle, it may be worth adding an Electric-type over Grass due to some alternative Pokemon that Sierra can use later.

This fight could make for a great opportunity to try out one of the new Ultra Beasts users may have caught during Pokemon GO Fest, Xurkitree.

Shadow Lapras/Blaziken/Blastoise

Lapras as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For this series of Pokemon, gamers do not have a lot to worry about. If they brought a strong Electric-type, they would easily cleave through two of the three possible picks.

Blaziken will not provide any major issues as well due to the low bulk in its stat spread in Pokemon GO.

However, due to the possibility of Sierra bringing Blaziken, it would help to bring a Ground-type or a Water-type Pokemon. Two Pokemon in the third stage of the fight also share a weakness to these two types of attacks, so players will get lots of usage from these Pokemon, making them worth bringing.

Shadow Houndoom/Nidoqueen/Shiftry

Nidoqueen as it appears in Pokemon Origins (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For the final stage of this battle, Sierra is capable of using either Shiftry, Houndoom, or Nidoqueen. While Houndoom and Shiftry should not give users a hard time as glass cannons are not the best in Pokemon GO, Nidoqueen can be quite the menace if they are not prepared.

Luckily, if gamers brought a Water-type or still have it active after using it for the second stage of the battle, it can make quick work of Nidoqueen. If they have successfully made Sierra use all of her shields, Nidoqueen will most likely go down in a charged attack and a couple of fast attacks.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

