The 7-star Samurott Tera Raid has finally been released in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This bout is a bit challenging, so many gamers are seeking ways to counter it. Only the best Trainers will be able to win and claim a Level 100 Samurott with the Mighty Mark as their own. Knowledge is half the battle. Hence, it's worth covering what this 7-star Tera Raid can do.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers can battle this foe anytime from March 31 to April 2, 2023. A re-run of this 7-star Tera Raid will occur between April 7-9, 2023. Players have some time to build an appropriate counter to this menace.
Good counters to the 7-star Samurott Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Let's start with the basics. The opposing 7-star Samurott has the Bug Tera Type, which means Flying, Rock, and Fire are the best types to use against it. However, it's worth checking out its moveset:
- Aqua Cutter
- Megahorn
- Night Slash
- Drill Run
- Focus Energy
- Swords Dance
- Bulldoze
Fire and Rock-type Pokemon are weak to Aqua Cutter, yet there aren't any Ice-type moves to dissuade Flying-types. Even so, some Fire-types can be good for this Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet if built well.
Best counters
One popular method to solo this 7-star Tera Raid is to use a Fire-type Paldean Tauros. Here is a build that has been proven to work:
- Ability: Anger Point
- Moves: Sunny Day + Tail Whip + Raging Bull
- Item: Shell Bell
- EVs: 252 Attack / 252 Defense / 4 HP
- Tera Type: Fire
The above video demonstrates the strategy in action. You start with a Tail Whip. The speed drop from Bulldoze usually results in Paldean Tauros fainting, but that's fine. Once it gets back up, use Sunny Day and then spam Raging Bull.
Anger Point should give you a +6 Attack whenever Samurott deals a Critical Hit to you (which will happen a lot, given its moveset).
Alternatively, a Cloyster build that seeks to avoid getting hit by Critical Hits is also viable. Here is a build demonstrated in the above footage:
- Ability: Shell Armor
- Moves: Rock Blast + Aqua Ring + Iron Defense + Shell Smash
- Item: Loaded Dice
- EVs: 252 Attack / 252 HP / 4 Defense
- Tera Type: Rock
In this case, you start with Aqua Ring to get some sustain. Afterward, use Iron Defense a few times before using Shell Smash to get a +6 Attack. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers can then use Rock Blast to deal massive damage toward the 7-star Samurott Tera Raid.
Other tips
It's worth noting that Annihilape can also solo the 7-star Samurott Tera Raid. Here is a build you may wish to use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:
- Ability: It doesn't matter
- Moves: Screech + Rage Fist + Bulk Up
- Item: Shell Bell
- EVs: 252 Attack / 252 Defense / 4 HP
- Tera Type: Ghost
Similarly, other things like Koraidon with Charcoal can work solo. Support options like Reflect + Screech Corviknight can be nice if you wish to fight Samurott in a group. There isn't much time to complete this boss battle, so make sure to build an appropriate counter and participate in this event before it's too late.
