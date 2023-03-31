The 7-star Samurott Tera Raid has finally been released in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This bout is a bit challenging, so many gamers are seeking ways to counter it. Only the best Trainers will be able to win and claim a Level 100 Samurott with the Mighty Mark as their own. Knowledge is half the battle. Hence, it's worth covering what this 7-star Tera Raid can do.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers can battle this foe anytime from March 31 to April 2, 2023. A re-run of this 7-star Tera Raid will occur between April 7-9, 2023. Players have some time to build an appropriate counter to this menace.

Good counters to the 7-star Samurott Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You have plenty of options to best this foe (Image via Game Freak)

Let's start with the basics. The opposing 7-star Samurott has the Bug Tera Type, which means Flying, Rock, and Fire are the best types to use against it. However, it's worth checking out its moveset:

Aqua Cutter

Megahorn

Night Slash

Drill Run

Focus Energy

Swords Dance

Bulldoze

Fire and Rock-type Pokemon are weak to Aqua Cutter, yet there aren't any Ice-type moves to dissuade Flying-types. Even so, some Fire-types can be good for this Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet if built well.

Best counters

One popular method to solo this 7-star Tera Raid is to use a Fire-type Paldean Tauros. Here is a build that has been proven to work:

Ability: Anger Point

Anger Point Moves: Sunny Day + Tail Whip + Raging Bull

Sunny Day + Tail Whip + Raging Bull Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell EVs: 252 Attack / 252 Defense / 4 HP

252 Attack / 252 Defense / 4 HP Tera Type: Fire

The above video demonstrates the strategy in action. You start with a Tail Whip. The speed drop from Bulldoze usually results in Paldean Tauros fainting, but that's fine. Once it gets back up, use Sunny Day and then spam Raging Bull.

Anger Point should give you a +6 Attack whenever Samurott deals a Critical Hit to you (which will happen a lot, given its moveset).

Alternatively, a Cloyster build that seeks to avoid getting hit by Critical Hits is also viable. Here is a build demonstrated in the above footage:

Ability: Shell Armor

Shell Armor Moves: Rock Blast + Aqua Ring + Iron Defense + Shell Smash

Rock Blast + Aqua Ring + Iron Defense + Shell Smash Item: Loaded Dice

Loaded Dice EVs: 252 Attack / 252 HP / 4 Defense

252 Attack / 252 HP / 4 Defense Tera Type: Rock

In this case, you start with Aqua Ring to get some sustain. Afterward, use Iron Defense a few times before using Shell Smash to get a +6 Attack. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers can then use Rock Blast to deal massive damage toward the 7-star Samurott Tera Raid.

Other tips

Koraidon is another safe bet (Image via Game Freak)

It's worth noting that Annihilape can also solo the 7-star Samurott Tera Raid. Here is a build you may wish to use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Ability: It doesn't matter

It doesn't matter Moves: Screech + Rage Fist + Bulk Up

Screech + Rage Fist + Bulk Up Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell EVs: 252 Attack / 252 Defense / 4 HP

252 Attack / 252 Defense / 4 HP Tera Type: Ghost

Similarly, other things like Koraidon with Charcoal can work solo. Support options like Reflect + Screech Corviknight can be nice if you wish to fight Samurott in a group. There isn't much time to complete this boss battle, so make sure to build an appropriate counter and participate in this event before it's too late.

