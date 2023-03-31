Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Samurott Tera Raid: All moves, drops, counters, and more

With the ongoing Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event, Samurott has finally arrived in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Although the Generation IX titles are home to multiple previous-generation pocket monsters, not all have made their way into Paldea yet. The developers have slowly introduced them through black crystal Tera Raid Battle events.

Before Samurott, Charizard, Cinderace, Greninja, and Decidueye were added to Paldea with such events. The Tera Raid Battle utilizes the Gen IX gimmick of Terastalization, where trainers can come across formidable pocket monsters sporting unique Tera Types.

Read on to learn about the moves, drops, and counters for the Samurott Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

All you need to know about the Mighty Samurott Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The moves, abilities, and other pertinent information for the Mighty Samurott Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are as follows:

Level - Lv. 100

Star Level - 7

Shiny chance - Nil

Mark - Mightiest Mark, referring to a Pokemon that has been caught in a 7-Star Tera Raid Battle

Catchable - As is the case with black crystal Tera Raid Battle events, players will only be able to catch Samurott once per save data.

Tera Type - Bug

Ability - Torrent: this move increases Water-tye move damage by 50% when its user is below 1/3 of its max HP || Shell Armor (Hidden Ability): this move protects the user from critical hits

Moves - Aqua Cutter, Megahorn, Night Slash, and Drill Run

Additional Moves - Focus Energy, Swords Dance, Bulldoze

Play Pokémon @playpokemon



Samurott with the Mightiest Mark is now appearing in black crystal Tera Raid Battles! Team up to take on this formidable foe in #PokemonScarletViolet

The schedule for the Mighty Samurott Tera Raid Battle event in the latest Gen IX titles is as follows:

The first phase commenced on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 12.00 am UTC and will conclude on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC.

The second and final phase is scheduled to begin on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 12.00 am UTC and will continue until Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC.

Samurott is a Water-type Generation V pocket monster that evolves from Dewott. The latter evolves from Oshawott, one of the three Starter Pokemon of Unova. Also known as the Formidable Pokemon, its physical characteristics are heavily influenced by that of a sea lion and a samurai.

As mentioned above, none of the pocket monsters in Samurott's evolution family is available in the wild in Paldea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Trainers can get their hands on Oshawott by breeding a caught Samurott with a Ditto. Afterward, they can evolve the former to Dewott by leveling it to level 17.

Pokémon @Pokemon



In a Tera Raid Battle, you'll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types!

The latest version of the Poke Portal News is paramount to trainers being able to dive into the ongoing Tera Raid Battle event. While this update should take place automatically when their devices are connected to the internet, players can perform the same manually.

They must go to the Mystery Gift option found in the game's X menu. Once there, they must choose the Check Poke Portal News for the update. A paid Nintendo Switch Online membership is also compulsory for those who want to face Mighty Samurott with other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers over the internet.

