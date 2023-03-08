How to best prepare for Ho-Oh Raid Hour in Pokemon GO on March 8

On Wednesdays, Pokemon GO hosts a popular weekly event known as the Raid Hour from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time. During this event, a Legendary or Mythical Pocket Monster, usually the one that's the five-star Raid Boss at the time, appears in large numbers across different Gyms around your area. This makes catching that particular Pokemon much easier by greatly increasing its spawn rates.

The Raid Boss for this week's Raid Hour in Pokemon GO will be the well-known Johto Legendary Pokemon, Ho-Oh. The Pocket Monster is slated to be part of Five-Star Raids from March 8, 2023 to March 21, 2023, appearing in both the Raid Hour events this Wednesday as well as the next.

Being a Legendary Pokemon, it's not going to be particularly easy to defeat it in battle and you will most likely need to make some preparations if you plan on beating and capturing it. To make the most out of this Raid Hour, you must stock up on Raid Passes and Remote Raid Passes to ensure that you can take part in as many Raids as possible within that hour.

Stock up on Raid Passes and shortlist your party to participate in the Ho-Oh Raid Hour in Pokemon GO

You will need to have at least a few Raid Passes and Remote Raid Passes if you want to make the most out of this one-hour period when Ho-Oh will appear frequently. Furthermore, you will need to have strong Pokemon with the right moves and typing to defeat this powerful Legendary Pokemon.

How to collect Raid Passes in Pokemon GO

There are three types of Raid Passes in the AR-based mobile game, and this is how you can get each of them in the game:

Raid Pass (Orange) - You get one for free each day by spinning a Gym's PokeStop in the game. This one lets you participate in a Raid within a 80m/262ft radius of the Gym.

You get one for free each day by spinning a Gym's PokeStop in the game. This one lets you participate in a Raid within a 80m/262ft radius of the Gym. Remote Battle Pass (Green) - These have to be bought from the store for 100 PokeCoins or earned as rewards from opening special bundles. These let you participate in Raids from a 80m/262ft radius of the host Gym as well.

These have to be bought from the store for 100 PokeCoins or earned as rewards from opening special bundles. These let you participate in Raids from a 80m/262ft radius of the host Gym as well. Remote Raid Pass (Blue) - You have to purchase these from the shop for 100 PokeCoins each, and you can only have a maximum of three in your inventory at any given point in time. Remote Raid Passes allow you to raid a Gym anywhere in the world, irespective of how far they are from you.

For such events, you should collect and save up Orange Raid Passes or spend money on the more premium versions to make the most of them.

Best counters to Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO

Considering that Ho-Oh is a Fire/Flying-type Pokemon, this means that Rock-type attacks will deal significant damage to it. Additionally, you can use strong Water or Electric-type attacks to chip away at its HP, although they won't be as effective as Rock-type moves.

The best Pokemon counters to use for your Pokemon GO Ho-Oh Raids along with their moves are as follows:

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw + Rock Slide

Rock Throw + Rock Slide Tyrantrum: Rock Throw + Meteor Beam

Rock Throw + Meteor Beam Mega Swampert: Water Gun + Hydro Cannon

Water Gun + Hydro Cannon Mega Ampharos: Volt Switch + Power Gem

In addition, you'll need to gather a few friends to participate in this Pokemon GO Ho-Oh Raid Hour event with you, as beating this legendary Pokemon alone won't be easy. You can easily find teammates with the help of third-party applications such as Discord, Reddit, or other dedicated Raid-partner finders.

However, finding partners through these options will possibly require you to purchase Remote Raid Passes as the players you encounter will most likely be from different countries or regions. All things considered, you can make the most out of the Ho-Oh Raid Hour today by following this guide.

