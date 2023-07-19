How to best prepare for Pokemon GO Regieleki Raid Hour on July 19

To make Legendary Raids more accessible for the average player in Pokemon GO, Niantic occasionally releases a Raid Hour where they are more likely to spawn. As such, this time of the week can be an exciting time for players who often miss out on Legendary Pokemon rotations due to the region they live in, or any other unfortunate factor.

This week, players can encounter Regieleki. With the creature first being exclusively available through Elite Raids, giving many the chance to get their hands on this Pokemon is an opportunity few will want to miss.

However, as many will know, raiding can be difficult for newer players. So what should they do when preparing for this occasion in Pokemon GO?

How to counter Regieleki in Pokemon GO

Regieleki as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing players must know before they gear up for the fight against Regieleki is how to counter it. The first step in determining an effective counter for the Raid Boss is to look at its typing. In the case of Regieleki, it is a pure Electric-type, which leaves its only weakness being Ground-type attacks.

In terms of its stat spread, the creature is still incredibly bulky like its other clan members. However, Regieleki is one of the weakest in this aspect, focusing on offense rather than defense. As such, there is no definitive strategy. The best course of action would be to spam as many supercharged attacks as possible.

Some of the best counters are offensively built Ground-type Legendaries like Primal Groudon and Landorus. However, these creatures can be difficult to come by. In such circumstances, more common counters like Excadrill, Steelix, or Rhyperior can also be good.

What items should trainers bring to Pokemon GO's Raid Hour?

A trainer healing a Pokemon with a Potion in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since the Raid Hour event encourages players to challenge multiple Raid Battles throughout the time limit, players should be prepared for their team to take a lot of damage. As such, having a stash of healing items like Potions and Revives is a great idea. These can be purchased from Pokemon GO's in-app store or from spinning Pokestops.

Players will also want to ensure they have a good supply of Raid Passes. Though these items were just reworked to be more expensive, they are still required to challenge any Raid Battle in the mobile game. As such, those looking to compete in multiple raids will need to make sure they have the three free ones stockpiled, or trainers will need to purchase them from the in-app store.

Can Regieleki be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Official artwork for Regieleki in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sadly, Shiny Regieleki is still absent from the game's live servers, despite its model existing in the game's files. As such, shiny hunters should avoid grinding these raids if their main goal is to find a shiny.