Pokemon GO Regieleki raid guide (July 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Regieleki has returned to Pokemon GO, this time as a standard Five-Star Raid Boss rather than a special Elite Raid Boss. With the creature being much more accessible this time around, there are bound to be a large number of trainers looking to add one of the newest members of the Regi Legendary Squad to their collection.

However, as many experienced players will know, Five-Star Raid Bosses are no pushovers. For this reason, trainers may find it beneficial to learn more about Regieleki before jumping into a Raid Battle. Doing so is a good idea, as it can help newer raiders assemble a strategy that can make taking down Regieleki much easier.

How to counter Regieleki in Pokemon GO

Regieleki as seen in official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

The first thing players will need to know before challenging any Raid Boss in Pokemon GO is its elemental typing. In the case of Regieleki, it is a pure Electric-type Pokemon. This element only has one weakness: Ground-type attacks. Thankfully, there is an abundance of great counters to choose from.

The best possible counter for Regieleki is Primal Groudon. Thanks to the stat increase it receives upon Primal Reversion and the inclusion of Precipice Blades, Primal Groudon is the strongest Ground-type creature in all of Pokemon GO. This makes it a must-use for those with access to one. However, there are still some other counters that can work great for this fight while being much easier to find.

Defensive picks like Steelix and Rhyperior are great. Not only can they absorb a considerable amount of damage from Regieleki, but they can also dish out potent Ground-type charged attacks in return. This allows them to easily outlast Regieleki with enough team support.

For the highest chance of success, players should run in teams of around five. Though it may be easier for some trainers to find other players to raid with compared to others, the introduction of the Campfire app can make assembling parties much easier.

Is Regieleki any good in Pokemon GO PvP?

The sole issue with Regieleki lies in the gimmick held by the rest of the Regi Golems. They get their viability through high stats and access to a charged attack spamming combo with Lock-On and a STAB-charged attack of the trainer's choice. However, the creature simply does not have the stats to support this playstyle.

This leaves Regieleki perfectly usable for the dedicated few willing to use it on their battle team in the UItra League. However, trainers should know that there are much better Electric-types picks to use. Galvantula, Ampharos, and Xurkitree are all much better choices, with the first two being much easier to find than Regieleki.

Maybe Regieleki can see some metagame presence with a slightly adjusted moveset to push it away from the Lock-On stall combo that its cohorts are known for. Though decent enough, there are simply better choices.

Poll : 0 votes