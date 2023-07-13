Best Regieleki moveset in Pokemon GO (July 2023)

With Regieleki making its grand return as Pokemon GO's newest Five-Star Raid Boss, players around the world will be taking the opportunity to add the Pocket Monster to their collection. With this being the case, there are bound to be a few trainers who will want to add this new Legendary creature to their battling party for the game's competitive PvP Battle League.

However, as many experienced battlers will know, simply having a specific creature on the team does not guarantee victory. There are many other details that players must consider in order to use any one Pocket Monster optimally, considering the changes between the main series and Niantic's spin-off. So, what should players know about Regieleki?

How to use Regieleki in Pokemon GO PvP

Regieleki, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Regieleki is the strangest of all the Regi golems. This is all thanks to its stats not being catered toward defense but a more balanced, damage-dealing spread. This has led the creature to be the black sheep of all of its cohorts since the rest of its brethren are all defensive monsters with gimmicky movesets to match.

Much like the other Golems in its group, Regieleki possesses the Lock-On fast attack. This move deals very little damage but generates the most energy for charged attacks. With this in mind, players can use a moveset of Lock-On, Zap Cannon, and Thunder to greatly increase the amount of damage their team deals.

Regieleki gets the most value out of its gimmicky moveset after the opponent has used all of their shields. With this in mind, players should prioritize using Regieleki in the mid-game to late game to maximize the utility and damage its most moveset. Keep in mind that this is much easier said than done in certain match-ups like those against Swampert and Flygon.

Is Regieleki any good in Pokemon GO PvP?

It should be noted that out of all of the Regis in Pokemon GO, Regieleki uses the Lock-On strategy the worst. Thanks to charged attacks being less reliable when used by frailer creatures, every other member of the Regi group fits this gimmick much better. However, Regieleki's lack of many weaknesses makes it a preferred pick for some players.

In short, Regieleki takes the positives and negatives of using a Regi Golem on one's team and reverses them. While most Regis are praised for their bulk and held back by their damage output, Regieleki is praised for its damage output while being held back by its lack of bulk. For this reason, trainers have been hesitant when it comes to using this creature, making its usage rates and tier placements plummet.

Overall, the question of whether or not Regieleki is good in Pokemon GO's PvP is simply not the right thing to ask. Regieleki is great in a vacuum and shines in some situations. However, in most cases, where one would typically use a Regi, Regieleki falls flat, making it a creature that still requires a bit of experimentation before it can find its definitive place in the metagame.

