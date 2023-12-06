How to best prepare for Reshiram Raid Hour in Pokemon GO (December 29)?

Raid Hours are one of the most anticipated events in Pokemon GO. These occurrences give players a much better chance of encountering the rare Five-Star Raids that house the chance to catch Mythical or Legendary Pokemon.

In the upcoming hour, you will be able to easily encounter the legendary Pokemon, Reshiram.

This particular creature is known across the mobile game's community as one of the best Fire-types in the game. As such, not many will want to miss this opportunity; however, some may not know how to go about dealing with this Pokemon in Raid Battles.

Everything to know about Reshiram Raids in Pokemon GO

Reshiram as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing you should know about any Raid Boss is its elemental typing. In the case of Reshiram, it is a Dragon and Fire-type Pokemon. This means it is only weak to Ground, Rock, and other Dragon-type attacks. Thankfully, there are tons of potent Pocket Monsters to choose from for this fight.

Luckily, Megas and Primals are fair game for these types of battles, so those with access to Primal Groudon should prioritize using it. Other great choices include Mega Tyranitar, Mega Aerodactyl, Rhyperior, Landorus, and Excadrill. While these are not required, smaller raid parties should bring at least a couple of these picks.

With a raid team and party waiting on standby, you can now focus on the other resources needed for this event. The first thing is to secure an ample supply of Raid Passes. It can be earned daily for free by spinning the Photo Disk located at any Gym location. Three of these can be stockpiled at a time.

You can also purchase Raid Passes from Pokemon GO's in-app store for around $2 USD. Though this is double the price it was prior to the store adjustments, these are still required for raid entry, meaning those who want to grind for a shiny may have to spend a few dollars.

The next set of items is medicine. Potions and Revives are cornerstones for grinding raids, as the game's battle system guarantees that every participant will take damage. Thankfully, these items are relatively easy to come by as well.

Potions and Revives are common drops from Pokestop and Gym photo disks in Pokemon GO. In addition, these can also be purchased at their highest quality in bundles from the shop in exchange for Pokecoins. These are crucial for keeping your best battlers in fighting condition, so make sure to stock up before the event begins.

Overall, the Reshiram Raid Hour event for Pokemon GO is sure to be worth the hype. Those who participate will not only have one of the strongest monsters in the franchise, but the chance to find it in its shiny form as well.