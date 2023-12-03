Pokemon GO Shiny Bulbasaur, Shiny Ivysaur, Shiny Venusaur guide

The Shiny variant of Bulbasaur has been available to encounter in Pokemon GO. Its original form was released with the mobile game launch in 2016, while its shiny version debuted in 2018. The third Community Day introduced it in the game, and since then, players have always been eager to catch this Grass and Poison-type monster whenever Niantic features it.

If you haven’t got a chance to encounter it, you can partake in the upcoming Adamant Time event, but you'll have to get lucky to obtain its shiny version.

Bulbasaur has two stages of evolution, which include the Ivysaur and Venusaur. This article explains how to get Shiny Bulbasaur, Shiny Ivysaur, and Shiny Venusaur.

How to get Shiny Bulbasaur in Pokemon GO

Shiny Bulbasaur (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO's developers included Bulbasaur in the GO Battle League, Eggs, and Research Task. Before the Adamant Time event, it was last spotted in the wild in Glittering Garden. That said, it will reappear in wild encounters and in the Field Research Tasks.

The event above will start on December 11, 2023, at 10 am local time and ends on December 15, 2023 at 8 pm local time. The wild encounter features Bulbasaur, its Shiny counterpart, along with Charmander and Squirtle. Its shiny odds are 1/509, which is almost similar to that of the latter’s shiny rate.

The best way to catch up with the shiny rate is by using the in-game lure items. Incense and Lure Module might help you obtain Shiny Bulbasaur and its Pokemon Candies.

How to get Shiny Ivysaur in Pokemon GO

Shiny Ivysaur (Image via TPC)

Unfortunately, the Adamant Time event doesn’t feature Shiny Ivysaur. To obtain it, you’ll have to get a Shiny Bulbasaur first and then feed it 25 Candy.

Trainers can complete the Field Research Task, catch multiple Bulbasaur in the wild, and set Bulbasaur as a Buddy Pokemon to obtain its Candy. This tip can help you obtain the desired version.

How to get Shiny Venusaur in Pokemon GO

Shiny Venusaur (Image via TPC)

In this Pokemon GO event, the method to get a Shiny Venusaur is similar to the aforementioned process. You’ll need to feed Shiny Ivysaur 100 Candy to get the final form.

The new Timeless Travels season is bringing excitement and many surprises for trainers. From the return of Unova’s Legendary Dragon trio to the debut of Hisuian monsters from Pokemon Legends Arceus, players have much to look forward to this season.