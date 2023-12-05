When is Shiny Cryogonal coming to Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO is entering the Winter season, and countless Ice-type Pocket Monsters are coming out to play. One such returning creature is Cryogonal, an Ice-type originally hailing from the Unova region. Although this Pokemon debuted in December 2019, its shiny color variant has remained elusive over the years. Fortunately, this is about to change on December 9, 2023.

Pokemon GO's Catch Mastery: Ice event begins on December 9, from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm local time. During this period, shiny Cryogonal will make its long-awaited debut, and trainers can also capture the likes of shiny Snorunt and Bergmite.

With the latest Catch Mastery event only a few days away, it's a good time to examine how trainers can catch shiny Cryogonal.

How to get shiny Cryogonal in Pokemon GO's Catch Mastery: Ice event

Cryogonal is one of Pokemon GO's featured species for the Catch Mastery: Ice event (Image via Niantic)

Although Pokemon like Snorunt and Bergmite will be appearing more often in the wild, players will have to rely on research tasks to snag a shiny Cryogonal. The good news is that shiny Cryogonal will have its appearance rate boosted during Catch Mastery: Ice, giving trainers an excellent opportunity to obtain it before its shiny appearance rates revert back to normal.

The event's Field Research tasks, as well as its Timed Research and Paid Timed Research tasks, will result in a high volume of Cryogonal appearances and, inevitably, a few shiny appearances as long as trainers are diligent.

Pokemon GO trainers must focus on the following activities to maximize their chances of getting as many shiny Cryogonal as they can:

At the outset of this Pokemon GO event, start spinning Pokestops to obtain Field Research tasks. It's also important to start your Timed Research or pay for your Paid Timed Research ticket to activate your tasks there as well. Catch as many Ice-type Pokemon as possible during the event, using the best aim to your ability. Field Research is based on accuracy, while Timed Research is centered on catching Ice-types. Popping an Incense or a Lure Module is also advised to spawn more creatures and gain more opportunities to complete research tasks.

By completing ten sets of Timed Research tasks in this event, trainers will be rewarded with 40 Cryogonal appearances in total. With the boosted shiny appearance rates, trainers should be fortunate enough to find at least one shiny with the potential to encounter even more. However, productivity is kicked into overdrive for players who pay $2 USD for the Paid Timed Research ticket.

With the Paid Timed Research active, Pokemon GO players can complete an additional set of tasks that are identical to the free Timed Research. This will result in 40 additional Cryogonal encounters, and trainers who are encountering 80 total Cryogonal during both research questlines are sure to find more than a few shinies along the way.

The Catch Mastery: Ice event is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to events in Pokemon GO's Timeless Travels season. If trainers are hoping to plan ahead, they can check out our December 2023 Timeless Travels guide for the full slate of events, raid bosses, and more.