How to best prepare for Terrakion Raid Hour in Pokemon GO (November 29)

Terrakion has been available in Pokemon GO since November 2019. It has appeared in 5-star raids multiple times since then, the latest of which started at 10 am local time on November 23, 2023. It will be available till 10 am on November 30, 2023. Before it goes away for a while, trainers have the chance to encounter hoards of Terrakion during the Raid Hour on November 29, 2023 from 6 pm-7 pm local time.

This article will give you an overview of the best practices as you prepare for Terrakion Raid Hour in Pokemon GO.

How to leverage the Terrakion Raid Hour in Pokemon GO

Terrakion (Image via TPC)

1) Have enough Raid Passes

Having enough Raid Passes is crucial to make the most of Raid Hours in Pokemon GO. Since Terrakion will be taking over multiple gyms in your vicinity, you should attempt to raid as many times as possible.

In addition to the daily free Raid Pass (Orange), this is a great chance to use your Premium Battle Passes (green). The latter can be purchased from the in-game shop for 100 Poke Coins each.

Once you run out of raids in your vicinity, you can even use Remote Raid Passes (blue) to challenge raid bosses that are far from you. These special passes cost 195 Poke Coins apiece, with a set of three costing 525 Poke Coins.

2) Connect with friends

5-star raids are meant to be participated in with friends and other members of the community. With the Party Play feature now active, you can also get a damage bonus for taking part in raids with your friends. Therefore, if you have the option, make sure to contact friends living close by to take part in these raids with you.

3) Prepare your raid party

Terrakion is weak to Ground, Psychic, Fighting, Grass, Fairy, Steel, and Water-type attacks. Therefore, a team consisting of any six of the following critters will be best suited to taking it down:

Primal or regular Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Mudh Shot and Earth Power

Shadow or regular Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike

Mega Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Mega or Shadow Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant

Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Shadow or Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast

Shadow or regular Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Shadow Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Primal Kyogre with Water Fall and Origin Pulse

Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Before going into this Pokemon GO Raid Hour, make sure to stock up on Revives and Potions so that you can get your team back up and running after fighting one raid boss.

4) Charge your phone beforehand and carry a power bank

Playing Pokemon GO continuously for an hour is bound to consume a lot of power on your mobile device. Make sure to plug it in before leaving for the evening, and you can also carry a power bank in case you need more juice later in the evening.

Regular and Shiny Terrakion (Image via TPC)

5) Know the shiny odds

The odds of finding Shiny Terrakion during Raid Hours is one-in-20. Unfortunately, unlike Raid Days in Pokemon GO, the shiny odds for this hour-long event are not boosted.

If you plan on going solo for this raid, check out our guide on how to solo defeat Terrakion.