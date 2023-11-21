How to solo defeat Terrakion in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

Terrakion is a Legendary Pocket Monster from the Unova region that was released in Pokemon GO in November 2019. Since then, it has frequently appeared in 5-star raids. It will be available again during raids from 10 am local time on November 23 till 10 am local time on November 30, 2023. While 5-star raids in Pokemon GO are meant to be a team effort, many players might wish to fight these formidable raid bosses alone.

While an easy challenge in most cases, it can often be a tough endeavor. Terrakion, unfortunately, belongs to the latter category. This article will explore everything about Terrakion as a 5-star raid boss and under what circumstances you may have a chance of solo defeating it.

Everything you need to know about challenging Terrakion solo in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

Terrakion in the anime (Image via TPC)

Terrakion is a Rock and Fighting-type Pocket Monster. This leaves it vulnerable to Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Psychic, Steel, and Water-type attacks. Unfortunately, given Terrakion's elemental typing, none of these is a double weakness, which makes it easier to take down 5-star raid bosses on your own.

Terrakion is an attack-weighted critter with 260 base Attack and 192 base Defense. As a 5-star raid boss in Pokemon GO, it will have a CP of 48,457 and 15,000 HP. These attributes will make it difficult to defeat Terrakion on your own. You will have 300 seconds to complete this challenge.

Terrakion raid counters (Image via TPC)

That said, a team consisting of the following critters will give you the best chance of solo defeating Terrakion:

Shadow or Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Mega or Shadow Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant

Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Primal or regular Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Mudh Shot and Earth Power

Shadow or regular Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike

Mega Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic

Shadow or regular Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Shadow Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Primal Kyogre with Water Fall and Origin Pulse

Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

While these are the strongest contenders for the Terrakion raid in Pokemon GO, winning isn't a guarantee if you go on your own. Lastly, make sure to carry enough Max Revives to save time when your Pocket Monsters inevitably fall during the battle.

This is the last 5-star Pokemon GO raid lined up for November 2023. Check out some of the leaks from December 2023 and January 2024.