Pokemon GO Shiny Terrakion guide

Terrakion is a member of the Swords of Justice trio from the Unova region and was released in Pokemon GO in November 2019. Trainers had to wait until May 2020 for the critter's shiny release. Ever since, the Pocket Monster has returned to the game multiple times as a 5-star raid boss. It will be available in raids from 10 am local time on November 23 to 10 am local time on November 30, 2023.
For players wondering if its shiny form will be available during this period, the answer is yes. There will be two ways to get this critter in Niantic's mobile game, which this article will talk about.
How to get Shiny Terrakion in Pokemon GO
The two ways of encountering Shiny Terrakion are:
- 5-star raids
- GO Battle League rewards
5-star raids
This will be the most reliable way of encountering a Shiny Terrakion. All you need to do is defeat it in the raid battle, and you will have a 1-in-20 chance of running into its shiny form.
Here are the best counters to defeat Terrakion in Pokemon GO's raids:
- Shadow or Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast
- Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword
- Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast
- Mega or Shadow Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant
- Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade
- Primal or regular Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades
- Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Mudh Shot and Earth Power
- Shadow or regular Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike
- Mega Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic
- Shadow or regular Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Shadow Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head
- Primal Kyogre with Water Fall and Origin Pulse
- Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
Remember that shiny encounters from Pokemon GO's 5-star raids are guaranteed catches, making it the perfect opportunity to use Pinap or Silver Pinap berries and farm the extra Candy.
Pokemon GO Battle League rewards
Players who have reached level 20 in GO Battle League's current season have the chance to encounter Terrakion every time they win the third battle of each set. These encounters, whether shiny or not, will be guaranteed catches.
The Catch Cup: Adventures Abound edition will be active till November 25, while the open Great, Ultra, and Master League will be active during the remaining part of Terrakion's stint as the 5-star raid boss.
