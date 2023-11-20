Pokemon GO Shiny Terrakion guide

Terrakion is a member of the Swords of Justice trio from the Unova region and was released in Pokemon GO in November 2019. Trainers had to wait until May 2020 for the critter's shiny release. Ever since, the Pocket Monster has returned to the game multiple times as a 5-star raid boss. It will be available in raids from 10 am local time on November 23 to 10 am local time on November 30, 2023.

For players wondering if its shiny form will be available during this period, the answer is yes. There will be two ways to get this critter in Niantic's mobile game, which this article will talk about.

How to get Shiny Terrakion in Pokemon GO

Regular and Shiny Terrakion (Image via TPC)

The two ways of encountering Shiny Terrakion are:

5-star raids

GO Battle League rewards

This will be the most reliable way of encountering a Shiny Terrakion. All you need to do is defeat it in the raid battle, and you will have a 1-in-20 chance of running into its shiny form.

Terrakion raid counters (Image via TPC)

Here are the best counters to defeat Terrakion in Pokemon GO's raids:

Shadow or Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Mega or Shadow Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant

Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Primal or regular Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Mudh Shot and Earth Power

Shadow or regular Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike

Mega Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic

Shadow or regular Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Shadow Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Primal Kyogre with Water Fall and Origin Pulse

Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Remember that shiny encounters from Pokemon GO's 5-star raids are guaranteed catches, making it the perfect opportunity to use Pinap or Silver Pinap berries and farm the extra Candy.

Pokemon GO Battle League rewards

Players who have reached level 20 in GO Battle League's current season have the chance to encounter Terrakion every time they win the third battle of each set. These encounters, whether shiny or not, will be guaranteed catches.

The Catch Cup: Adventures Abound edition will be active till November 25, while the open Great, Ultra, and Master League will be active during the remaining part of Terrakion's stint as the 5-star raid boss.

