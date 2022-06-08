How to catch Amaura in Pokemon GO

Trainers will have a chance to catch Amaura in Pokemon GO very soon.

Niantic was focusing on releasing Generation VI Pokemon before the Season of Alola hit.

Now that the season is over, it looks like they are going back to Kalos. Adventure Week will provide trainers a chance to catch several fossils, of which Amaura is one.

Fossil Pokemon from Generation VI makes debut

Adventure Week is dedicated to fossils, and as such, trainers can catch many of these ancient Pokemon throughout this period. However, the main event is the debut of Amaura and Tyrunt.

Amaura is Rock-type and Ice-type. It evolves into Aurorus, which can best be described as a frozen Brachiosaurus. Generation VI fans should recognize Amaura as it was on Grant’s Rock-type Gym Leader team.

Players should not expect to find shiny Amaura during Adventure Week, though. As usual, when something debuts in this mobile game, a shiny shouldn’t be expected until much later. The same goes for Tyrunt.

Along with Amaura and Tyrunt, several other fossils can be found in the wild during Adventure Week. These Pokemon can be acquired in the main series by finding their fossils in the overworld and having them resurrected.

These are the other spawns during Adventure Week:

Rhyhorn

Omanyte

Kabuto

Larvitar

Aron

Lileep

Anorith

Cranidos

Shieldon

These can also be found as rare spawns:

Aerodactyl

Graveler

Omastar

Kabutos

Pupitar

Cradily

Armaldo

Rampardos

Bastiodon

Amaura is making its debut with Tyrunt (Image via Niantic)

Trainers who are going to be hunting Amaura are going to be in luck. There are several ways to catch this Pokemon during the week. The first way that they can get one is through hatching 7 km eggs.

Another way to get Amaura is through Field Research, but this method will require a little luck (and effort). Trainers will need to spin 25 PokeStops or Gyms to complete this task.

The reward will be either an encounter with Amaura or Tyrunt, though, so it’s essentially a 50/50% chance for trainers.

There is also Timed Research for this event. Trainers who earn five candies through exploring with their buddy will find Amaura. This might not be a bad way to collect Amaura since Adventure Sync rewards for this week are pretty lovely.

Unlike other debuts that have happened in the mobile game, Amaura cannot be found in the wild or through Raids. It’s only through the Research tasks or egg hatching that trainers can actually find Amaura (or Tyrunt, for that matter).

If anyone out there plans on using Amaura or its evolution, Aurorus, they should take care to keep it far away from Fighting-types. Both of Amaura’s types (Rock and Ice) are weak to Fighting, so it will only take a couple of those moves to KO it easily.

