How to catch Bonsly in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Baby Pokemon are among the hardest to catch in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. It’s mainly due to how skittish and small they are. To make matters worse, most Baby Pokemon only spawn in particular locations. Only a few appear in more than two locations.

Cleffa, for example, only spawns in Sacred Plaza. Bonsly is hardly any better with its two spawn locations. Given how easily it blends in with the surrounding area, it's arguably the toughest to catch. But it’s necessary to complete the Pokedex. Here’s where to look.

Where to search for Bonsly to catch in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The earliest trainers can catch a baby Bonsly in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is in the Crimson Mirelands. This is the second area players will unlock after Obsidian Fieldlands. If you’re new to the area, the Mirelands Camp is fine; otherwise, fast travel to Brava Arena.

Now head over to Cloudpool Ridge. Bonsly will spawn regardless of what time of day it is, though it’s rare. Also, bring along Smoke Bombs, Stealth Spray, and a Pokemon with False Swipe, just in case.

Getting close to Bonsly won’t be easy due to its skittishness. Wild Pokemon are also likely to attack you, so either battle or catch to clear the area. Stay crouched and use Stealth Spray and Smoke Bombs to get close to Bonsly, preferably behind Back Strike.

Another area to check out is Coronet Highlands. It’s the fourth area, just after Cobalt Coastlands. Visit the Celestica Ruins to find wild Bonsly. Check for any bouncing ore deposits too. If none spawn, sleep at the nearest camps to reset the Pokemon spawns.

How to evolve Bonsly

Evolving Bonsly in Pokemon Legends: Arceus isn’t as difficult as Cleffa. It only needs to know one move: Mimic. The wild Bonsly you caught isn’t likely to have it, but you might get lucky. Thankfully, Bonsly learns Mimic naturally at just level 29.

Feed it EXP, Rare Candy, or take it into battle to fast-track the process. When that’s all said and done, open the menu, select Bonsly and evolve it. Bonsly evolves into Sudowoodo, a Rock-type Pokemon.

