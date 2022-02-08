Pokemon Legends: Arceus has established itself as a game that unites tons of fans' favorite creatures. Throughout the over 200 Pokemon available, there are tons of beloved options for every player.

From Johto to Sinnoh, Pokemon Legends: Arceus takes a little bit from many regions of the franchise's history. One difficult catch in the Hisui region is The Bonsai Pokemon, Bonsly.

How to catch Bonsly in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

As a baby Pokemon, Bonsly is a bit rare throughout Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

There are two areas where they spawn.

The first is in the Cloudpool Ridge area of the Crimson Mirelands.

Head south of the Brave Arena and wander around extensively.

It's very likely that Bonsly will spawn as a Mass Outbreak in this region.

Bonsly will likely be between level 24 and level 26 in this area.

Sneak up on Bonsly very carefully, as it will run away if it spots the player.

Bonsly is pretty fragile, so be very careful not to knock it out in a battle.

The alternative location for Bonsly is Celestica Ruins, in Coronet Highlands.

Bonsly is very rare in this area, and can only by found by destroying Ore Deposits.

Approach the large black rocks and smash them with any Pokemon.

Eventually, a startled Bonsly may jump out of the rocks.

Once out of the deposit, Bonsly will stand there until the player attacks or captures it.

Though it will be difficult to find the Bonsly, this is a fairly easy method of capturing them.

A Bonsly captured here will likely be between level 39 and 42.

How good is Bonsly in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Bonsly is a baby Pokemon and is therefore pretty weak. It does, however, have a couple of decent abilities. Sturdy grants the Bonsai Pokemon the ability to survive a knockout hit with a single point of HP.

The Rock Head ability prevents Bonsly from taking recoil from any of its moves. Its hidden ability, Rattled, grants Bonsly a speed boost each time it's hit with a bug, ghost, or dark type move.

Though weak in its current form, Bonsly evolves into the Pokemon Sudowoodo, with decent attack and defense scores. Both are necessary for the Hisuian Pokedex, but Sudowoodo is a better addition to the team. Moves like Head Smash make the Tree Pokemon a capable damage dealer while ignoring recoil that would hinder most.

To evolve Bonsly into Sudowoodo, get the Pokemon to level 29 and ensure it learns the move mimic. After Bonsly knows that move and adds it to its four-move list, the next level up will cause its evolution.

