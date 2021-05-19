Cacturne certainly isn't the most well-known or popular Pokemon. In fact, it's one of those unfortunate few that is greatly overshadowed by their pre-evolutions. But Cacturne is still worth catching, even if only for the sake of one's collection.

How to catch Cacturne in Pokemon GO

Cacturne (Image via Niantic)

For those looking to claim a Cacturne for themselves, there are two potential methods to do so: the player can either hunt down enough Cacnea and evolve one into a Cacturne, or they can snag one after a 3-star Raid.

Cacnea isn't all that uncommon of a Pokemon: as long as the player is close enough to the right biome. Unlike other Grass-type Pokemon, Cacneas puts down roots where other Grass-types dread to tread. Just as its sister plant would lead the player to believe, the cactus Pokemon Cacnea can most commonly be found in deserts and other dry or arid biomes.

As for catching Cacnea, it's not too difficult. Cacnea isn't a particularly difficult Pokemon to keep inside a Poke Ball. In fact, it may not even be worth using higher-tier balls and Razz Berries. Players will need to catch enough Cacnea to build up 50 candies, so the extra insurance that as few Cacnea as possible needs to be hunted down is pretty nice. But players should be able to securely snatch Cacneas even without much assistance.

For those that would prefer to go the Raid route, Cacturnes will be featured in 3-star Raids during the Luminous Legends Y - Part 1 event, which is currently ongoing. 3-star Raids can be a bit tricky, especially if the player is going solo, so a good strategy certainly wouldn't hurt.

Cacturne, as a Grass and Dark-type, will be absolutely decimated by Bug-type attacks. Fire, Flying, Ice, Fairy, Fighting, and Poison-type attacks will work in a pinch as well.

As for what not to bring, Cacturne has a penchant for Dark-type moves (having 1 Quick Move and 2 Charge Moves of that type), so any Pokemon weak to Dark should be left out of this Raid. Cacturne can also have a Poison Quick Move and either a Grass or Fighting Charge Move, so Pokemon weak to those types should likely be out of consideration as well.