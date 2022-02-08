How to catch Cleffa in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Baby Pokemon aren’t exactly easy to catch in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. They are all small, hard to locate, and scare very easily. What makes it tough, aside from the obvious, is that most Baby Pokemon only spawn in one or two locations, though rarely three or more.

For example, Magby is only found on Firespit Island, in Cobalt Coastlands. Cleffa, the subject here, is also only found in one area. If you’re looking to add Cleffa to your Pokedex, search high and low for this tiny infantile Pokemon. Here’s where to look.

Where to catch Cleffa in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

To find a baby Cleffa in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, travel to the Coronet Highlands. If you’ve unlocked the Base Camp north of Sacred Plaza, pick that as your target. Sleep at the campsite until it’s nighttime. Cleffa only spawns during the night, and when you’re awake, head south to Fabled Spring.

It is also worth bringing along Smoke Bombs, Stealth Spray, and a Pokemon with False Swipe and a status effect if the need arises. Cleffa is a shy Pokemon and will take off the moment it sees you. To make matters worse, Clefairy and Alpha Clefables are roaming, too.

Stay low and look for Cleffa. This Pokemon can spawn on either side of the river, so keep an eye out for a small, pink blob. Catch or battle any Clefairys or Clefables you see to single out Cleffas. If none spawn, simply fast-travel back to base camp and sleep.

How to evolve Cleffa

Evolving Cleffa into Clefairy will be a test of patience in Pokemon Legends: Arceus due to its connection with friendship levels. Max out your friendship with Cleffa, and it will evolve. Perform tasks such as:

Collecting crafting materials like ore and berries

Battle other Pokemon (and win for extra points)

Feed Pokemon EXP candies and Rare Candy

Talk with Belamy in Jubilife Village. He’s just outside the pasture. If he says, “You and Cleffa are as friendly as can be! You must simply adore each other’s company!” then you’ve maxed out friendship. Open your bag, select Cleffa, and choose to evolve it.

