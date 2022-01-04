How to catch a Ditto in Pokemon GO in January 2022

Ditto is easily one of the most interesting Pokemon in Pokemon GO thanks to how unique its method of being caught is. While it may seem unusual for people who are not familiar with the Pokemon series, it makes sense once players understand how Ditto behaves in other forms of Pokemon media.

Ditto, the Transform Pokemon, has been a fan-favorite since its debut in Pokemon Red and Blue on the Nintendo Game Boy. In the main series, Ditto is the only Pokemon with the move Transform. This move lets Ditto transform into a perfect copy of the opponent's Pokemon, mirroring the moves they know and the exact stats they possess.

Finding Ditto in Pokemon GO is a bit of a daunting task that could elude players. Given the bizarre conditions that Ditto can be encountered under and how often they change, it is entirely understandable if a player is unsure of how to catch it.

A guide to obtain Ditto in Pokemon GO

To keep the theme of Ditto being a mischievous Pokemon that disguises itself, Ditto does not simply appear as itself on the map in Pokemon GO. Instead, Ditto disguises itself as another Pokemon when seen on the map. This means that a player will be unable to distinguish a Ditto from a different Pokemon on the map.

To make matters even more complicated, the list of Pokemon Ditto can disguise itself as changes with every passing month. In January 2022, Ditto can be disguised as the following in Pokemon GO:

Drowzee

Dwebble

Foongus

Gastly

Gulpin

Numel

Remoraid

Stunky

Teddiursa

While these Pokemon are not guaranteed to be a Ditto, there is an easy way to determine if the encountered Pokemon is an imposter or not. By simply looking at the color of the ring, players can predict if the encountered Pokemon is authentic or a Ditto.

Ditto is a much rarer Pokemon that each of the Pokemon it is disguised as and will also be harder to catch. If the capture ring that shows up when the player readies a Pokeball appears more red or yellow than it should be for the encountered Pokemon, there is a good chance that it is a Ditto.

Thankfully, Pokemon GO players have seen through Ditto's disguise and have collected this information to help others out. Players should now be on the look out for this crafty Pokemon.

