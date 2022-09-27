How to catch Ditto in Pokemon Go? Possible disguises & more (September 2022)

Currently making highlights in Pokemon GO, Ditto is a Kanto region Normal-type Pokemon that is capable of transforming and imitating others. It can capture not only the appearance, but the movesets of its target as well. Its abilities have been recreated in Pokemon GO and it is considered one of the rarest catches in the game.

More than likely to be disguised abundantly in the wild this September 2022, Ditto won’t be appearing in its original form. This sly and smiling blob will be trying to imitate other Pokemon in the wild, copying everything from their appearance to their movesets, and will only show its true identity after being defeated.

A guide to catching Ditto in Pokemon GO (September 2022)

Catching Ditto in the game might sound hard, but it is a fairly easy task. The hard part is to identify it in the abundance of the many Pokemon that are present in the wild. Since it imitates others and their skillset, it is nearly impossible to pinpoint Ditto and capture it.

There are 11 options that Ditto can change into in Pokemon GO, which are given in the next section. Your best chance would be to continue capturing the ones you come across until one of them reveals itself to be Ditto. Although it is a long and energy-consuming process, this is the only way you can capture the Pokemon.

You can consume Incense or use Lure at Poke Stops to increase spawn rates and attract them faster. While it won’t assure you of capturing Ditto, it can speed up the process, and thereby chances, of encountering it.

Despite it having a very low spawn rate, there is one interesting way of identifying if the Pokemon is its real version or an imitation done by Ditto. Upon encountering one of the 11 options you have, all you have to do is check if the creature has the same Combat Power as it used to have. If it is lower than usual, it can possibly be a Ditto impersonating another Pokemon.

Possible disguises for Ditto in Pokemon GO

Ditto can be found imitating these Pokemon on the platform:

Ekans

Gastly

Spinarak

Natu

Surskit

Numel

Bidoof

Finneon

Lillipup

Dwebble

Swirlix

More about capturing Ditto in Pokemon GO

Ditto as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Ditto has no evolutionary chain, according to the Pokedex, it can change its cell structure by will and transform into other things. However, it will fail and get details wrong if it tries to change shape by relying upon its memory. It randomly appears in the wild and is open to every trainer to catch.

It is also said to deliver some surprising results when taken to Pokemon GO Gyms. It will take the appearance of the first Pokemon it battles in the Gym throughout the entire battle and if two Dittos face each other, none of them will transform.

While it may be a rare catch in Pokemon GO, you can catch as many Dittos as you want, with the aid of Candy to power them up. As a buddy Pokemon, its walking distance is 3km, which is the same as other starters.

