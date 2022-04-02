Why is Ditto popping up all over the place in Pokemon GO?

Anyone playing Pokemon GO recently may have noticed a high rise in Dittos.

Of course, this isn’t a bad thing. Ditto is one of the rarer Pokemon, and giving trainers easy access to it can save them lots of time and energy. What is making all of these Ditto spawn all of a sudden, though?

Special event allows Pokemon GO trainers to catch multiple Ditto

Happy April Fools’ Day! The Ditto spawns are Niantic’s way of celebrating the holiday. As some trainers might know, Ditto is usually disguised as other Pokemon.

Well, the potential Ditto disguises all have high spawn rates today for the cleverly named April Fools’ 2-Oh?-22 event. Any trainers still looking to find this Pokemon should keep an eye out for these disguises while roaming the wild:

Ekans

Gastly

Natu

Surskit

Finneon

Dwebble

Swirlix

Although it doesn’t seem to have a high spawn rate, Lillipup is also a Ditto disguise. It will be harder to find, but any trainer who sees one in the wild should catch it just in case it’s a Ditto.

Sadly, there’s no way of telling if these disguises will actually be Ditto when found in the wild. Usually, trainers will just have to catch them and find out afterward if they really caught Ditto or not.

Dwebble is confirmed to be one of the Ditto disguises (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are, though, a couple of ways that trainers can get a fairly good idea of whether or not any given encounter could be a Ditto in disguise. The main thing about these disguises is that they are all common encounters, which means they have high catch rates.

With this information, it’s safe to assume that after a couple of Poke Balls, if one of these just isn’t being caught, it could be a Ditto since it has a lower catch rate.

The other clue that can give trainers a hint is that it’s guaranteed not to be Ditto if the encounter is shiny. Trainers can find shiny Ditto, but it will appear as an ordinary disguise.

That may sound frustrating, but they won’t run into this problem too often. The only encounters that can be shiny are Ekans, Natu, and Dwebble.

Also, the disguises will have high spawn rates between 5 pm and 8 pm local time, so that’s the best time to look for Ditto. The event will run throughout the day, though.

Edited by Ravi Iyer