Are there any plans for April Fool's Day in Pokemon GO?

This year, it looks like Pokemon GO is joining in the fun of April Fools' Day.

In particular, it’s going to give trainers a great shot at catching Ditto. This Pokemon is one of the more unique ones, being able to disguise itself as others. It also usually takes a lot of hunting to catch normally, so if any trainers out there have had bad luck catching Ditto in the past, now is a great time to try their luck again.

Special event where Pokemon GO trainers can catch Ditto

The event, aptly named April Fools’ 2-Oh?-22, will feature tons of Ditto disguises spawning in the wild. This should hopefully give every trainer a chance at catching at least one of them.

The way that Ditto usually works in the game is that it is disguised as other Pokemon. There is a list of potential disguises that could potentially be Ditto when they are encountered in the wild. Now that they will have a higher spawn rate, it simply increases the odds for trainers looking for Ditto.

These are the current potential Ditto disguises:

Ekans

Gastly

Natu

Surskit

Finneon

Lillipup

On Friday, April 1 from 5 PM to 8 PM local time, all of these (except Lillipup) will spawn in the wild. Dwebble and Swirlix will also have high spawn rates.

Can trainers tell if the disguised Pokemon is really Ditto?

Gastly can potentially be a Ditto in disguise (Image via Niantic)

The short answer is not really, but there are some indicators that may help a trainer figure out if a given encounter is actually Ditto or not.

When looking at the disguises, trainers might recognize that all of them have relatively low catch rates. It should only take a couple of good throws with some Poke Balls to catch them. Well, Ditto has a higher catch rate. Therefore, if one of them appears to be tougher to catch than usual, it could be a Ditto.

Also, if the encounter is Shiny, it’s guaranteed not to be Ditto. Only normal sprites can be Ditto in disguise. For this event, only Ekans, Dwebble, and Natu can be Shiny.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan