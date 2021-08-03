Pokemon GO: How to catch Ditto in August 2021

Ditto might be the trickiest Pokemon to catch, but with some tips and a bit of patience, trainers can easily acquire one of them.

What makes Ditto so difficult to spot is that the Pokemon never shows itself. It will always appear disguised as another Pokemon, making the process of catching it a whole lot of trial and error.

This is done to match the way Ditto works in the main series games, where it simply uses the Imposter ability to copy the opposing Pokemon. There are, however, ways to improve the chances of finding Ditto in August.

How can trainers find this sneaky Pokemon?

Thankfully, Ditto can’t just be disguised as any Pokemon. At any given point in time, there is a pool of Pokemon that it can alter itself into. This is a saving grace for trainers since they can search for Pokemon in that pool to potentially find Ditto.

For August 2021, these are the Pokemon that Ditto can be disguised as:

Hoothoot

Spinarak

Hoppip

Remoraid

Whismur

Gulpin

Numel

Bidoof

Purloin

Foongus

Trainers who are on the lookout for Ditto should actually be counting their lucky stars with this pool. The majority of these Pokemon are either Normal or Grass-type.

This means that they should be found in ordinary grassy areas. Anyone who lives close to a park or wooded area should be able to come across multitudes of these Pokemon, making Ditto easier to find.

Even though this pool of Pokemon may narrow down the search, there is no telling whether an enemy is a Ditto or not: it makes for a perfect doppelganger. Therefore, the only way to find out is to catch the Pokemon and hope for the best.

That being said, there are a few hints that trainers could use to determine whether or not they’re catching a Ditto. The most important thing to remember is that it is a harder Pokemon to catch in general. If it takes more PokeBalls than it normally would to catch the given Pokemon, it’s very likely to be a Ditto.

This is especially true for Pokemon with low CP. A Spinarak with a low CP count shouldn’t take many PokeBalls at all to catch. If any trainer comes across this situation, they might want to simply use a Great or Ultra Ball assuming that it’s a Ditto.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul