How to catch a Ditto in Pokemon GO in February 2022

Ditto is one of the most interesting Pokemon in Pokemon GO. This is thanks to its unique mechanic of always appearing as a different Pokemon rather than itself. As many players are aware, when a Ditto appears on the map, they appear as an entirely different Pokemon and are only revealed to be a Ditto upon successfully catching it.

Ditto is part of the original 151 Pokemon that debuted in the first generation of the franchise. Even in the main series, Ditto frequently appears as another Pokemon thanks to its signature move, Transform. Ditto is also one of the few Pokemon to have its shiny variant appear in the anime.

To make matters more complicated, the Pokemon that Ditto can disguise itself as seems to change every month. Luckily, players can arm themselves with information on what Ditto has disguised itself as for the month.

Finding a Ditto in Pokemon GO

Ditto and its shiny variant as they appear in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Ditto has no use in any battle whatsoever, finding and catching one is often a common requirement for special research tasks. For this reason, many players are constantly searching for a means to find this elusive Pokemon to complete their tasks. Thankfully, Ditto's disguises for February 2022 have been discovered.

Ditto's disguises for the month of February include:

Gastly

Drowzee

Teddiursa

Remoraid

Gulpin

Numel

Stunky

Dwebble

Foongus

While all of these possible disguise Pokemon are fairly common, some players may have trouble finding one that may secretly contain a Ditto. There are a few tips to keep in mind when players are looking for a Ditto to add to their collection.

The first tip is to use various items to increase the rate at which Pokemon can spawn. Doing this can decrease the time it takes for one to spawn on the map. Items like Incense help by increasing the spawn rate of Pokemon around the player, while Lure Modules increase the spawn rate of Pokemon around the Pokestop it is attached to.

The most obvious way to identify that the encountered Pokemon is a Ditto is by looking at the capture ring. Ditto's capture rate is much lower than the Pokemon it can disguise itself as. This rule has remained a constant for as long as Ditto has been in Pokemon GO and has remained a staple sign of how players can distinguish one from a regular Pokemon.

In summary, Ditto can be a tough Pokemon to find in Pokemon GO. However, with a combination of Lures and Incenses, as well as thoroughly checking every one of the possible disguise Pokemon that appear, players can easily find this elusive Pokemon and fill in that empty space on their Pokedex.

