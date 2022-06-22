How to catch Dragonite in Pokemon GO during the TCG Crossover event

Many Pokemon GO players have been excited about the expansion of the Trading Card game revolving around Niantic's Pokemon mobile game. An event has been brought to the smartphone title to commemorate the expansion's release. While not much separates this event from prior ones, one thing sets it apart.

Most notably, users will be able to catch some incredibly rare Pokemon throughout the event. Many fan favorites like Snorlax and Chansey will be made more available for this event. However, one Pokemon has grabbed the attention of gamers for this event, the original Dragon-type, Dragonite.

With a Pokemon as rare as Dragonite being made so commonly available in Pokemon GO, many are scrambling for their chance to catch one. Luckily, readers have many ways to catch one during this event.

But which method is the best and most efficient way to find a Dragonite?

Pokemon GO's wild encounters

The rare Dragonite commonly available in-game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It would normally be advised to hunt for a Dratini rather than Dragonite in the wild. However, this event has increased the spawn rate for the latter specifically. This means that players will not have to hunt for Dratini for hours to get all of the Dratini candies to evolve it into a Dragonite.

Those looking to increase their odds of finding a Dragonite in Pokemon GO even further may want to use a few of the consumable items in the game.

Using Incenses and Lure Modules are great ways to raise the spawn rate of Pokemon in the area. Using both items can make finding Dragonite even easier.

Completing Field Research

Official imagery for the June content update featuring a Field Research package (Image via Niantic)

Events always bring great rewards for Field Research tasks. As many gamers know, specific Field Research tasks reward them with an encounter with a wild Pokemon. However, these Pokemon are typically common with little value like Rattata or Psyduck. Luckily, the event has spiced up the encounter table.

Players who complete one of the requested tasks are rewarded with an encounter for a chance to catch a free Dragonite. In standard encounter reward fashion, the Dragonite encountered and caught through Field Research will have a higher chance to have better IVs than Dragonite users might find in the wild.

Raid Battles

Pokemon GO's promotional imagery for Raid Battles (Image via Niantic)

The final method gamers can use to catch a Dragonite in Pokemon GO is by completing Raid Battles. Throughout their journey, they may encounter various Raid Battles hosted at Gym spots.

These are challenging battles typically challenged with a group that rewards individuals with items and a strong Pokemon.

The Pokemon they received through these Raids is the one the group faced. With this in mind, Dragonite is one of the Pokemon players can currently encounter in Raids.

Those wanting to challenge one of the many Dragonite Raids they encounter should bring 2 or 3 users with them as well as Ice-type Pokemon.

