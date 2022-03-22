How to catch Druddigon in Pokemon GO

Since its debut at the beginning of the Season of Heritage event in Pokemon GO, Druddigon has been a Pokemon of interest among players. Unfortunately, some players have reported having difficulty finding one to add to their collection. Luckily, players in need of a Druddigon may finally have their chance.

Druddigon was introduced in the fifth generation of the franchise in Pokemon Black and White on the Nintendo DS. Its odd design may have caught many new players off guard, but fans have grown fond of this ornery dragon over the years. Druddigon's shiny variant is also one of the few to appear in the anime.

With the recent passing of the Season of Heritage event, many players have noticed Druddigon appearing a lot more scarcely. Luckily, Niantic has given players another chance to get their hands on this rare Pokemon through their Raid Battle mechanic. This mechanic gives players a chance to catch rare Pokemon.

Catching Druddigon in Pokemon GO

Druddigon can currently be found as a Three-Star Raid Boss in Pokemon GO. The small catalog for this spot is constantly changing what options it has in circulation, so players are encouraged to jump on any chance they can get to challenge Druddigon. There are a couple of great ways players can do this.

Of course, the most common way players can find a Druddigon Raid is by walking around the map and finding one naturally. If players are familiar with the community, they should be able to identify the various Raid locations around it. Once players find a Druddigon Raid, they can use a pass to challenge it.

Another method for finding Druddigon Raids is by using community chat boards. Thanks to the Remote Raid Pass item that Niantic released in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this method has become even more common. This raid allows players to challenge raids anywhere as long as a friend sends them an invite.

For players wanting to challenge this raid, there are various factors the player should consider when facing Druddigon. Druddigon is a pure Dragon-type Pokemon, which is weak to Ice, Fairy, and other Dragon-type attacks. Pokemon like Gardevoir and Weavile will perform best in this battle.

Druddigon's stats in Pokemon GO make Druddigon fill an offensive role on the roster, thanks to its highest stat being its attack. With its attack stat of 213, Druddigon is more than capable of taking out an unprepared party. Druddigon also has a defense stat of 170 and a stamina stat of 184.

While players are currently available to catch Druddigon from Three-Star Raids, this opportunity will not last forever. With this being the case, players are encouraged to add a Druddigon to their collection.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar