How to catch Furfrou in Pokemon GO

Thanks to Pokemon GO's Fashion Week for 2021, the Kalos region's pampered poodle Furfou is now available in-game, including many of its different haircuts in separate forms.

Although certain forms of Furfrou are dependent on certain regions, the Pokemon's standard form is currently available in the wild globally. This gives Pokemon GO trainers ample opportunity to catch the fashionable Pokemon before Fashion Week ends on 28 September 2021 at 8:00 pm local time. It shouldn't take too much to spot a Furfrou in the wild during this time, as its spawn rate is increased to coincide with its Pokemon GO debut as well as Fashion Week.

Pokemon GO: Ways to help find and catch Furfou

Furfrou can change between many different haircut forms as a cosmetic choice (Image via Niantic)

Since Furfrou is currently popping up substantially within Pokemon GO's wilds, playing the game for a decent length of time and checking out different locations is a great way to encounter Furfrou. For a little extra help, players may want to consider using an Incense or attaching a standard Lure Module to a nearby Pokestop which should attract Furfrou spawns over time, with Incense being more effective if the player is actively moving.

Once players have encountered Furfrou, the procedure is fairly simple. Make the best throw on the target as possible, adding spins where one can. For good measure, Pokemon GO trainers can use higher-grade Pokeballs such as Great or Ultra Balls to help secure their catch along with feeding the Furfrou berries, specifically Razz Berries. These methods should end with a brand new Furfrou for players in no time.

In addition to catching its standard form, players can change the form of their Furfrou depending on what region of the world they are in. These forms are purely cosmetic, but can allow Pokemon GO trainers to sport an interesting flair for their newly-caught Pokemon. The forms for Furfrou and where they can be changed can be found below:

Natural Form - Can be caught globally in the wild.

- Can be caught globally in the wild. Matron Trim - Available as a form change globally.

- Available as a form change globally. Dandy Trim - Available as a form change globally.

- Available as a form change globally. Debutante Trim - Available as a form change in the Americas.

- Available as a form change in the Americas. Diamond Trim - Available as a form change in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

- Available as a form change in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Star Trim - Available as a form change in the Asia-Pacific region.

- Available as a form change in the Asia-Pacific region. La Reine Trim - Available as a form change in France.

- Available as a form change in France. Kabuki Trim - Available as a form change in Japan.

- Available as a form change in Japan. Pharaoh Trim - Available as a form change in Egypt

- Available as a form change in Egypt Heart Trim - The requirements of this form are yet unknown and have not been disclosed by Niantic, though some have speculated it may have to do with the heart level of Furfrou as a Buddy Pokemon similar to how Eevee is evolved into Sylveon.

