How to catch Lapras wearing a scarf in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's Water Festival has returned for 2022, and a particularly well-dressed Lapras has been included among the featured Pokemon during the event.
This year, a scarf-wearing Lapras appeared during the Water Festival in Pokemon GO, and trainers can capture it in one of two ways. They can either encounter it as a result of completing Field Research Tasks or battle scarf-wearing Lapras in a 3-star raid to catch it.
Since Field Research Tasks can be somewhat randomized, it may be more prudent to take on scarfed Lapras as a 3-star raid boss to guarantee its appearance.
Pokemon GO: Defeating scarfed Lapras in raids
As a Water/Ice-type Pokemon, Lapras has more than a few counters in Pokemon GO, scarf or not. When taking it on, trainers will want to focus on the use of Electric, Fighting, Grass, and Rock-type moves.
If trainers use Pokemon and wield moves of the same type, they'll also receive a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), improving their damage output by 20%. No stretch requires this of the imagination, but it should help trainers defeat scarfed Lapras quicker since it receives a bonus to its stats, health, and CP as a raid boss.
If Pokemon GO trainers are taking scarfed Lapras on as a raid boss, it can be difficult to take on solo, but two or more established trainers using the right counters should be able to defeat it handily.
However, the more trainers in a raid group, the sooner scarfed Lapras falls, so bringing in as many allies as possible for brevity doesn't hurt.
Excellent Raid Counters to Defeat Scarfed Lapras in Pokemon GO
- Mega Manectric
- Mega Aerodactyl
- Mega Venusaur
- Mega Ampharos
- Mega Lopunny
- Mega Gengar
- Mega Abomasnow
- Terrakion
- Zekrom
- Lucario
- Rampardos
- Rhyperior
- Zarude
- Conkeldurr
- Raikou
- Magnezone
- Therian Thundurus
- Electivire
- Machamp
- Pirouette Meloette
- Roserade
- Tyranitar
- Hariyama
- Breloom
- Zapdos
- Sceptile
- Alolan Exeggutor
- Alolan Golem
- Celebi
When countering Lapras in Pokemon GO, although Pokemon such as Rock-types and Grass-types can deal super-effective damage to Lapras, they'll need to be careful. This is partly due to Lapras' dual typing, as Rock-types are weak to Lapras' Water-type moves and Grass-types are weak to its Ice-type moves.
If trainers know what moves Lapras uses in a raid during the battle, they can react accordingly while countering. This ensures trainers don't lose their Pokemon when battling Lapras as a raid boss, which would inevitably mean more Revives and Potions expended.