How to catch Lapras wearing a scarf in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's Water Festival has returned for 2022, and a particularly well-dressed Lapras has been included among the featured Pokemon during the event.

This year, a scarf-wearing Lapras appeared during the Water Festival in Pokemon GO, and trainers can capture it in one of two ways. They can either encounter it as a result of completing Field Research Tasks or battle scarf-wearing Lapras in a 3-star raid to catch it.

Since Field Research Tasks can be somewhat randomized, it may be more prudent to take on scarfed Lapras as a 3-star raid boss to guarantee its appearance.

Pokemon GO: Defeating scarfed Lapras in raids

Lapras shouldn't be too tough to beat as a 3-star raid boss (Image via Niantic)

As a Water/Ice-type Pokemon, Lapras has more than a few counters in Pokemon GO, scarf or not. When taking it on, trainers will want to focus on the use of Electric, Fighting, Grass, and Rock-type moves.

If trainers use Pokemon and wield moves of the same type, they'll also receive a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), improving their damage output by 20%. No stretch requires this of the imagination, but it should help trainers defeat scarfed Lapras quicker since it receives a bonus to its stats, health, and CP as a raid boss.

If Pokemon GO trainers are taking scarfed Lapras on as a raid boss, it can be difficult to take on solo, but two or more established trainers using the right counters should be able to defeat it handily.

However, the more trainers in a raid group, the sooner scarfed Lapras falls, so bringing in as many allies as possible for brevity doesn't hurt.

Excellent Raid Counters to Defeat Scarfed Lapras in Pokemon GO

Mega Manectric

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Venusaur

Mega Ampharos

Mega Lopunny

Mega Gengar

Mega Abomasnow

Terrakion

Zekrom

Lucario

Rampardos

Rhyperior

Zarude

Conkeldurr

Raikou

Magnezone

Therian Thundurus

Electivire

Machamp

Pirouette Meloette

Roserade

Tyranitar

Hariyama

Breloom

Zapdos

Sceptile

Alolan Exeggutor

Alolan Golem

Celebi

When countering Lapras in Pokemon GO, although Pokemon such as Rock-types and Grass-types can deal super-effective damage to Lapras, they'll need to be careful. This is partly due to Lapras' dual typing, as Rock-types are weak to Lapras' Water-type moves and Grass-types are weak to its Ice-type moves.

If trainers know what moves Lapras uses in a raid during the battle, they can react accordingly while countering. This ensures trainers don't lose their Pokemon when battling Lapras as a raid boss, which would inevitably mean more Revives and Potions expended.

Edited by Srijan Sen