Cliff counters and weaknesses in Pokemon GO (May 2022)

The month of May has finally come to Pokemon GO, and it has brought with it a new team of Pokemon for Team GO Rocket's Admin Leaders, Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra. These members of Team GO Rocket serve as the game's boss fights, challenging players to a difficult battle against powerful Pokemon to reward them with rare Pokemon.

A lot of players grind these battles as a means to collect as many rare Shadow Pokemon and eggs as possible. However, due to how battles in this mobile game work, players will need a good strategy. Much like all of Pokemon GO's boss battles, the player is practically required to have a plan.

Pokemon GO's battle system shies away from the turn-based combat of the older games. Instead, Niantic opted for a more action-oriented battle system revolving around player input. If the player taps on their screen, their Pokemon attacks. Much like a standard fighting game, the Pokemon in the game can perform light and heavy attacks.

Tips for taking down Cliff in Pokemon GO

Before players can challenge Cliff in Pokemon GO, they need to know how to do so. To challenge any Team GO Rocket leader, the player will need a Rocket Radar. To construct a Rocket Radar, players need to find, battle, and defeat six Team GO Rocket grunts from Hot Air Balloons or certain Pokestops.

After constructing the Rocket Radar, players can find one of the three Team GO Rocket leaders, Arlo, Sierra, or Cliff. The teams for the Team GO Rocket leaders change often, but there are some months when they remain the same. However, the rewards are always consistent: A Shadow Pokemon and a 12-kilometer egg.

Cliff's potential battle parties for May 2022

Stage 1: Cubone

The first stage of every battle against every Team GO Rocket admin will consist of an unevolved, low-powered Pokemon. This part of the battle typically does not require a lot of preparation. However, bringing a powerful Grass-type like Zarude can cleave through Cubone and other potential opponents in this battle.

Cubone is a defensively-oriented Ground-type Pokemon. While this typically results in an easy win for the player, they should be wary of underestimating its endurance. The Mega Moment special research gives players the option to take a free Mega Venusaur, and this is a great battle to use it in.

Stage 2: Luxray, Electivire, or Omastar

The best possible scenario for this stage of the battle is Cliff sending out Omastar. However, there is only a 33% chance of this happening, and the player should not place all of their hopes on it. Cliff also has the choice of two different Electric-types in Electivire and Luxray. If Cliff sends out Electivire, there may be some need for caution.

Electivire is Cliff's strongest Pokemon at this point, but it is still a pure Electric-type. Also, all of Cliff's Pokemon for this stage share a common weakness to Ground-type attacks. While Groudon is the obvious answer to this situation, not every player has one. With this in mind, Excadrill or standard Golem are also excellent choices.

Stage 3: Tyranitar, Charizard, or Swampert

For this stage of the battle, either Swampert or Tyranitar provide an easier time for the player. Charizard will be the biggest inconvenience, but it is far from concerning. If the player decides to bring Golem for the second stage of this fight, it can easily cleave through Charizard with a Rock-type attack.

Swampert and Tyranitar both share a critical weakness to Grass-type attacks. With this in mind, Zarude or Mega Venusaur would be more than capable of carrying this entire battle on their backs if everything goes as planned. To prepare for this fight's inconveniences, players should bring a Ground or Rock-type.

With all of the possible Pokemon revealed, players can begin to construct their perfect strategies. Some of the best Pokemon players can bring to this fight are ones that provide a powerful offense with an indestructible defense. Golem, Mega Venusaur, Zarude, and Rhyperior are all perfectly suited for this Pokemon GO battle.

