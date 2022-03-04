How to catch Lileep in Pokemon GO

Lileep was introduced to Pokemon GO in January 2018. It is an ancient Rock/Grass-type Pokemon from the Hoenn region.

Lileep is usually resurrected from fossils in the mainline Pokemon games. However, it can appear in the wild on its own in Pokemon GO. It has also appeared in eggs, as a raid boss, and even as a reward for the completion of a research task.

When fed 50 candies, Lileep evolves into Cradily.

Despite going extinct a hundred million years ago, trainers are fully capable of capturing Lileep in-game. However, some may be curious about where the Pokemon can be found.

Finding Lileep in Pokemon GO

Lileep is one of many ancient fossil-revitalized Pokemon like Aerodactyl, Omanyte, Kabuto, and Anorith (Image via Niantic)

As a Rock/Grass-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, trainers are likely to spot Lileep in locales such as hiking trails, farmland, and nature reserves. However, the ancient Pokemon can occasionally appear in parking lots or cities.

Areas with high populations tend to increase Pokemon spawns in general, which may aid trainer efforts in finding Lileep. Although Pokemon biomes don't work quite the way they used to in Pokemon GO, sticking to natural areas is still a good bet when searching for Lileep.

At the moment, the ongoing Season of Alola and its concurrent events may hamper trainers' efforts to find Lileep. This is due to the uptick in the spawning of Alola-region Pokemon and their increased appearance in raids.

However, persistent trailers still have a shot at finding Lileep. If they're up to it, they can use incense and lure modules to potentially bring the Pokemon out of hiding.

Incense will increase the appearance of Pokemon around the trainer. If the trainer is actively moving about, it will enhance the number of spawns even further. Meanwhile, lure modules can be attached to Pokestops to increase appearances around the stop while the lure remains active.

These methods won't guarantee an appearance from Lileep, but they can improve one's chances under the right set of circumstances.

If all else fails, trainers will just have to wait for Lileep to be featured in an upcoming event. In the past, Lileep has appeared as an egg hatch, raid boss, and research reward during certain events.

However, considering that the current in-game season is the Season of Alola, Lileep may not get any attention as a Hoenn region Pokemon.

If trainers are desperate, they can always seek out a fellow player and facilitate a trade for Lileep. It shouldn't cost much Stardust to trade.

